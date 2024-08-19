Rio Mayor commented on report that spoke of the governor’s alleged attempt to weaken his coalition for the municipal elections

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL), and the mayor of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), exchanged accusations via X (ex-Twitter) this Sunday (18.Aug.2024).

The barbs began after Paes commented on a post by journalist Lauro Jardim, from The Globewith a report whose title is: “After Paes’ attacks, Castro seeks out leaders to try to weaken the mayor’s coalition.”

The mayor then listed the PL’s pre-candidate for Rio’s City Hall Alexander Ramagem to the governor, who supports him in the municipal race. “That’s right: Cláudio Castro is Ramagem, the Witzel of the 2024 elections! In fact, those responsible for public safety in Rio!”

Castro, in turn, accused Paes of being a “swindler” and betrayed: “The mask is falling! Eduardo Paes is the biggest fraudster in these elections! His only thought is about governing the state. The people will be the next to be betrayed.”. Completed: “In fact, Eduardo is the biggest collector of betrayals in the history of Brazil: he has already betrayed César Maia, Lula, Dilma, Pezão and his partner and father, Sérgio Cabral”.

The governor of Rio de Janeiro also responded to the mayor’s criticism of his public security policy: “By the way, speaking of security, the press could ask Cabral who sabotaged the UPPs [Unidades de Polícia Pacificadora]. You’ve never done anything to help public safety, and now that you’re being held accountable by the public, you’re ‘nervous’?”.

PAES LEADS IN RIO

A survey by Atlas/Intel released on August 8 shows that current mayor Eduardo Paes is leading the race, with 45.8% of voting intentions.

Right after, comes the federal deputy and Bolsonaro candidate, with 32.3%. He is followed by the federal deputy Tarcisio Motta (Psol), which seeks support from other left-wing parties, with 12.9%.

The Atlas/Intel survey was conducted from August 2 to 7, 2024. 1,600 people aged 16 or older in Rio were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 2 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE under number RJ-08188/2024. Here is the full (PDF – 656 kB).

According to the company that carried out the survey, the cost of the study was R$35,000. The amount was paid with its own resources.

Below is a history of the research:

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

THE Poder360 maintains the Research Aggregator platform, the most complete on the Brazilian internet, with electoral studies for the Presidency of the Republic, state governments, city halls and the Senate since 2000.

The data is now available for access at Power Monitora unique tool that aims to integrate information from different sources of the Three Powers in a single platform, with the possibility of sophisticated relationships and insights using different content. The first month of access is free and you can test the tool by clicking here.

Learn how to use the aggregator by watching the video below (1min12s):