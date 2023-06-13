Genoa – «Many were surprised that we addressed each other personally, but we had a relationship of institutional courtesy started in 1996 when I, as transport minister, wanted to involve the opposition in the most important appointments. And it went on until the last time we spoke, in August 2019, in a telephone bridge between Arcore and the restaurant “La Beccassa” in Ponte Trebbia».

For Claudio Burlando Silvio Berlusconi was the main opponent of at least 30 years of political life. «And I don’t change my mind today: we did well to fight it. He was a master at taking vows, but never quite knew what to do with them, Bersani was more liberal than him, who was basically a conservative». But he was also an opposition leader to be involved in the short season of the Ulivo government. And then the premier in key moments for Liguria: the program agreement for Cornigliano, the financing of the Third Pass.

The former minister and president of Liguria met the Knight several times, the first in 1996: «I let it be known that I wanted to involve Forza Italia in the appointments. Two forced parliamentarians showed up proposing me two different names. So I phoned Berlusconi and he appreciated the courtesy and told me “the only one who can speak on my behalf is Gianni Letta”. Who gave me a third name».



The tape runs fast, up to 9 years later. Joking governor, Beppe Pericu mayor of Genoa, Berlusconi premier. «We met to analyze the Cornigliano program agreement, defined in Genoa with Gigi Cocchi. And he didn’t change anything. Since more areas remained in Riva, there was more money left for reclamation that was used for the Guido Rossa road. And now they are being used for the road system on the Polcevera, where the railways through Anas have asked to modify the submersible line». Connection as an engineer, towards another event: «In 2010 he was still in government and the financing of the Third Pass had to be approved. I said “it will take seven or eight years, then we also need to finance the quadrupling between Milan and Tortona”. And Berlusconi objected “do you think that in all those years we can’t finish it?” Unfortunately that was not the case. And now the work must be completed», observes Burlando who relaunches his battle today, the one carried out on the Vasta chat: «If the works take twenty years to complete, we must take into account that there will be a new port master plan. And with the Dam there is also an opportunity to modify the tracks so as to compose the trains on the platforms instead of at Campasso».





But let’s go back to Berlusconi, as leader of the centre-right. «It was 2006 – recalls Burlando – we met in the Prefecture to sign a commitment on 97 million advanced by the Colombians. He was at the end of his longest government, voting with the “Porcellum” for the first time. He had the Prefect show him the ballot paper in preview. And he turned to me: “Do you want Casini? I’ll give it to you”». Indeed, four years later Burlando won the regionals with the decisive contribution of the UDC. The political Berlusconi seen by his adversary Burlando was a phenomenal voting machine: «Once I told him personally: ‘You are a master at getting votes, even when we thought we’d win big like in 2006, you almost reached us, but in my opinion then the government you don’t know what to do with this consent'”. To which, according to the story, the Knight replied: «I’m very interested in international politics, internal events often bore me and I leave it to Gianni». The last occasion for an interview was in August 2019. The summer of Papeete and the crisis of the yellow-green government. «I was at dinner with Zangrillo, (his personal doctor, now president of Genoa), at Beccassa». Berlusconi called him and then wanted to speak to Burlando. «He told me “you in the Democratic Party must make the government with the Five Stars”», says the former president of Liguria, «which surprised me, but evidently he was not in line with a League that was then at its peak, with a very anti-European position».





Now that Berlusconi’s human story has ended, for those who have always been on the other side of the fence since the time of the PCI, it is an opportunity to draw some sums, to think about his political legacy: «I have always voted on the other side and I think it was right for many reasons, let’s think of international opinion, of the relationship with Putin continued even after the war… But in any case it must be recognized that in thirty years of the Second Republic it has been able to occupy a political space appeared to have been taken “out of bounds”. The center-right as we know it was invented. He had the unique opportunity I believe in the West to have a monopoly of major television. But corporate and conservative Italy has not been able to change it. In historical moments in which the country has been able to advance, such as for entry into the Euro, it was the centre-left that did so».