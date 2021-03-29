Claudio Bravo has been living moments of satisfaction for weeks. The goalkeeper regained ownership at Betis and left with the Chilean national team for a friendly match against Bolivia in which he also played the 90 minutes. It was the premiere of Martín Lasarte, who also relies on the figure of Bravo for his goal. Manuel Pellegrini, meanwhile, saw this morning how his goalkeeper was the first to return from international commitments in order to prepare for next Sunday’s league match against Elche.

The case of Bravo is particular. He won the title again after the derby and hope to close a good end of the campaign in Heliópolis to have a passport to next year’s squad. It will not be easy given the expected arrival of Rui Silva and the demands with the current presence of Joel Robles. But Bravo knows what it’s like to overcome major challenges and is confident of staying after signing for two seasons this past summer. The coach is his greatest ally: he always highlighted his leadership ability at the dressing room level, both from within the field and from outside. Their numbers were quite conditioned to the defensive deficit in the green-and-white team during the first period of the campaign.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of March 29, 2021

Pellegrini looks askance at his other international players and crosses his fingers so that everyone is ready for the important duel against Elche. Several rotations could enter the scene in the case of accumulated fatigue, although he trusts that everyone’s physical condition is the desired one. Many focuses are placed on Canales, who rested in the last duel of the Spanish team and who should not have problems to reach the weekend in full physical condition, although it may be from the game in the third match of Spain.