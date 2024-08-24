Claudio Bravo, the former Barcelona goalkeeper with whom he won all the major trophies between 2014 and 2016, did not have a good word for his former club in an interview with El Legado. The Chilean goalkeeper pointed the finger at the internal management of the Catalan club.
“Barça works like a small team. It’s a huge club on a global level. Internally it’s very small. You always see the same faces, there aren’t many people: the players, the staff, three or four security guards, a cook and not many more,” he said. Statements that could well provoke a reaction.
After criticising Barcelona, Claudio Bravo heaped praise on Manchester City, the club where he also played after his adventure at Barcelona from 2016 to 2020. Although he was not a starter for the English club (he played 61 games in 4 seasons), the Chilean goalkeeper has fond memories of the English team.
«It’s a huge club internally. In terms of resources, it’s unlimited: people in the pool, in the changing rooms, in the medical field… There are too many people! They don’t skimp on resources or personnel so that the player can develop in the best possible way and they don’t worry about anything at all.»
The Chilean’s words have not gone down well in Barcelona, as he is a goalkeeper who is somewhat loved for his two years as a Barça player.
All the information about FC Barcelona on our channel WhatsApp
#Claudio #Bravo #criticises #Barcelona #acting #small #club
Leave a Reply