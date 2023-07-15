Claudio Bisio is about to return to cinemas with a new film, his first directorial effort. It is “The last time we were children”, a story set during the Holocaust. During one of his last interviews, however, Claudio Bisio said he was very tired and wanted to slow down a bit to enjoy his life and his family.

The actor, and now director, said he asked for retirement because he wants to enjoy his family and put his job on hold. During an interview with Corriere della Sera he said clearly: “I’ve been saying I want to take a sabbatical year for twenty years and now no one believes me anymore, but I repeat it: I asked for a pension because I want and have to slow down. Since I got my hip replacement, I’ve had to put everything on hold in order to recover and feel good. All this made me reflect on how I am living this third part of my life”.

Claudio Bisio said he wants to take the time to explore the world with his wife Sandra, while their two children are grown up and live abroad. The eldest daughter, Alice, in fact, is 27 years old and is studying political science, while she is carrying out an internship in Berlin and the younger son, Federico, 25 years old, has specialized in 3D processing and deals with special effects and video post-productions .