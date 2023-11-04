Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/11/2023 – 14:47

Businessman Claudio Bardella, president of the board of directors of Bardella and one of the founders and advisor of the Institute of Studies for Industrial Development (Iedi), died this Friday, 3, at the age of 85. “Outstanding businessman in the country and great formulator of actions and policies for the development of the Brazilian economy and national industry”, said Iedi, in a note

Graduated in mechanical industrial engineering at the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo, he headed Bardella, a heavy equipment manufacturer founded in 1911 by his grandfather, the Italian immigrant Antonio Bardella. He was also president of the Brazilian Association of Infrastructure and Basic Industries (Abdib) and vice-president of the Center for Industries of the State of São Paulo (Ciesp).

“Bardella is a relevant character in Brazilian economic history, a defender of democracy and sustainable development. It leaves without seeing the transformation industry recovered”, said, in a statement, the president of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), Josué Gomes da Silva.

According to Dan Ioschpe, who presided over Iedi until August, Bardella had a vision of a modern, competitive base industry. “He always positioned himself institutionally in favor of democracy.”

Bardella was part of a movement that became symbolic within the fight for redemocratization. Along with businessmen Antônio Ermírio de Morais (Grupo Votorantim), Paulo Villares (Indústrias Villares), Jorge Gerdau (Gerdau group), José Mindlin (Metal Leve), Laerte Setúbal Filho (Itausa), Paulo Vellinho (Springer Admiral), Severo Gomes (from Tecelagem Parahyba) wrote and signed, in 1978, the “Documentos dos Oito”, which criticized the military dictatorship and defended democracy.

The businessman’s wake takes place today (04/11), between 12pm and 4pm, at the Parque Paulista Memorial Cemetery, in Embu das Artes (SP).