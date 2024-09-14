“I fear that little of what is heard today will remain. It may be of interest to the present moment, but it will not have the capacity to become a classic. Much of rap and even trap will not remain, because it is truly tied to a particular moment, and life is constantly changing. I say this with regret, because the memory of a moment will be lost”. Word of Claudio Baglioni that – to Verona to present the eight event concerts of ‘ATuttoCuore -plus ultra’scheduled from September 19 to 28 at the Arena – he tells journalists, also in light of his farewell to the scene announced in 2026. Starting with Sanremo. “Do it again? I didn’t want to do it the first year already…”, he jokes.

The Roman singer-songwriter, who received membership in the Order of Architects of Verona for his connection with the Arena (where in 2018 he brought the stage to the center), will perform at the famous theatre for the last time for eight dates, currently excluding a return. “Unimaginable at the moment, because it is a unique event”, he assures. And in fact, the eight evenings, which come after the triumphant tour ‘Atuttocuore’ around Italy, have all the appearance of being so. “There will be some enhancements compared to the tour in terms of screens and light fixtures, we will have about six hundred costumes, 40 songs chosen from the things I have written which are almost 350, and on stage there will be 101 + me”. And then 21 multi-instrumentalists, 80 performers, 3D and a choir inspired by Greek tragedy.

It is difficult to imagine Baglioni no longer on stage, but interviewing him we discover that the ‘after’ for him is full of ideas and projects. “I would like to dedicate myself to music, to study even more of what I have missed studying, musical doctrine, the themes of musical harmony”, he explains. And then I would like to try something from a musical point of view that has a greater and different dimension”.

A sort of “total theater,” Baglioni describes. His future does not include architecture (“I don’t have the talent,” he jokes) or cinema. “I have only participated in one film, it was called ‘Hypothesis on the Disappearance of an Atomic Physicist’, about the Majorana case. They auditioned me, they understood my talents and I played a hippie who sang a song.” Baglioni does not rule out writing soundtracks, however. “I would like to write background music, even if it is much more of an underlining music.” One of his (few) regrets comes out: “I have sung in all the Italian opera houses except La Scala in Milan. I am in great company, except for Paolo Conte and Keith Jarrett, no performance has entered, perhaps rightly so because it is a sacred temple. The desire to sing is there, I challenge anyone”, admits Baglioni. “The last time we were about to succeed – reveals Baglioni – then I said no, because sometimes the controversy overcomes the will to do things”.

For the future, “proposals for artistic direction and consultancy are arriving, but you have to have the skills. This is the country of many roles, there is a lot of smoke and little roast”, jokes the artist. In the meantime, however, 2026 is still far away. And after the eight dates at the Arena, a tour of the theatres awaits him, and most likely an album. Even if he, with a smile, slows down. “An album? Maybe I hadn’t taken into account the things I still wanted to do”. In short, Baglioni certainly won’t disappear from the scene. “A farewell? I would speak of a path – he says – I gave myself a path and I needed boundaries. To give myself time before time gave it to me. More than a farewell, it’s a closing path”.

