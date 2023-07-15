In these last hours the world of music is experiencing a real mourning. The conductor Danilo Minotti passed away prematurely at the age of 61. The news took many artists who were lucky enough to collaborate with the musician by surprise. Among the many written words those of Claudius Baglioni.

Through a post shared on his Instagram page, Claudio Baglioni wanted to pay his last respects to Danilo Minotti, who died prematurely at the age of 61. The two artists had collaborated on a musical project, ‘Dodici Note – Tutti Su!’, and today morning Claudio Baglioni bid the last farewell to the musician with words that moved everyone.

In detail, the artist shared a shot that portrays him together with the conductor. Claudio Baglioni accompanied the image in question with moving words:

It’s a very sad dawn. Maestro Danilo Minotti has left for a long journey and for an unknown place. He closed, with a small gesture, the time that he directed and led for a lifetime.

And, continuing, Claudio Baglioni concluded his speech with these words:

He took with him the delicacy of his manners, the whispered grace of his words, the wisdom and passion of his profession as a musician and as a man. Goodbye Danilo, friend and companion of many stories. Claudius.

Who was Danilo Minotti, the conductor who died prematurely at the age of 61

Conductor al San Remo FestivalDanilo Minotti had the opportunity to collaborate with big names in the world of Italian music. Among the many we can mention Claudio Baglionil Gianna Nannini, Eros Ramazzotti, Gianluca Grigniani, Amii Stewart, Nick The Nightfly, Paola Folli, Tullio De Piscopo, Ivana Spagna, Emma Marrone, Gianni Morandi and Mina.