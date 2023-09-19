“A circle is closing,” explains Claudio Baglioni as he presents his new show, “aTUTTOCUORE”, which will debut on September 21st at the Central Stadium of the Foro Italico in Rome. In fact, it is a sort of third, and probably last, chapter of a trilogy of tours that began with “Al centro” – in which the Roman artist innovatively placed the stage at the center of the scene – and continued with “Tutti su! ”. On the other hand, one of the prerogatives of Baglioni’s shows is to amaze his audience with always innovative shows, which bring together the various art forms.

Three hours of great music, with a selection of his timeless hits, such as “Strada fare”, “E tu”, “Aspetti”, “Mille giorni di me e di te”, and obviously the song of the century, “ Questo piccolo grande amore”, up to some songs taken from the latest album. All made visually spectacular thanks to the choreography of Veronica and Giuliano Peparini, with the latter taking care of the artistic direction and theatrical direction of “aTUTTOCUORE”.

A majestic rock-opera show, which makes this show among the most successful and complete of Baglioni’s decades-long career. The numbers speak clearly. A lineup of over thirty songs for a visionary and overwhelming project that uses 101 artists who alternate on stage: 21 musicians from the orchestra directed by maestro Paolo Gianolio and 80 choristers, dancers and performers, including 28 young talents of the ‘International Academy of Musical.

In short, defining it as a simple concert would be very simplistic: it is a great total representation, in which all dimensions – horizontality, verticality and depth – are explored and exalted, keeping together Baglioni’s masterpieces with the languages ​​of cinema and theatre. A story in images, embellished by the refined choreography, the stage movements, the skill and physicality of the dancers and performers, the 550 original costumes and the large 3D screens which with their projections give depth to the show.

In the center a large heart, which beats to the rhythm of the music, to remind us that it is precisely that beat that marks the present, the only real time that is worth living. In short, with this tour – which marks a new stage in the artistic collaboration with Giuliano Peparini – Baglioni raises the bar and gives us an unprecedented live performance that harks back to the great musicals and the Wagnerian concept of total theatre.

“We wanted to go beyond the song itself. I don’t like always doing the same concert, simply changing the name of the tour. Anyone who comes to see us must be amazed”, explains Baglioni when meeting journalists after the preview of the show. “We must offer escape and happy moments to the public, especially in a period in which we are surrounded by so much negativity. This is a demanding concert, even for those who attend, because there are several elements that intertwine”, adds the Roman artist. “I would define it as a total show, in which various languages ​​are mixed”.

A tour which, as mentioned, will start from Rome with six dates at the Central Stadium of the Foro Italico, from 21 September, to then arrive at the Verona Arena, and again in Palermo and Bari. From January 2024 the indoor Arenas, among which the Mediolanum stand out Forum in Milan, the Pala Alpitour in Turin and the Nelson Mandela Forum in Florence. But Baglioni revealed that the idea he is thinking about is to bring it to the stadiums next year too.

Below are all the dates of “aTUTTOCUORE”, produced and organized by Friends & Partners:

09/21/2023 – Foro Italico Central Stadium in ROME

09/22/2023 – Foro Italico Central Stadium in ROME

09/23/2023 – Foro Italico Central Stadium in ROME

09/28/2023 – Foro Italico Central Stadium in ROME

09/29/2023 – Foro Italico Central Stadium in ROME

09/30/2023 – Foro Italico Central Stadium in ROME

05/10/2023 – VERONA Arena

06/10/2023 – VERONA Arena

07/10/2023 – VERONA Arena

08/10/2023 – VERONA Arena

10/12/2023 – Paolo Borsellino velodrome in PALERMO

10/13/2023 – Paolo Borsellino velodrome in PALERMO

14/10/2023 – Paolo Borsellino velodrome in PALERMO

20/10/2023 – Arena della Vittoria in BARI

21/10/2023 – Arena della Vittoria in BARI

18/01/2024 – Vitrifrigo Arena in PESARO

01/20/2024 – Mediolanum Forum in MILAN

01/21/2024 – Mediolanum Forum in MILAN

01/25/2024 – Pala Alpitour in TURIN

01/26/2024 – Pala Alpitour in TURIN

29/01/2024 – Arena Spettacoli PadovaFiere di PADUA

02/02/2024 – Unipol Arena in BOLOGNA

02/08/2024 – Nelson Mandela Forum in FLORENCE

02/09/2024 – Nelson Mandela Forum in FLORENCE

02/13/2024 – Pala Sele of EBOLI

02/14/2024 – Pala Sele of EBOLI