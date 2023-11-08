Claudio Amendola: “I paid more than half of my earnings in taxes”

The actor Claudio Amendola lashes out against those colleagues and others who are cunning and find stratagems to avoid paying taxes.

“If in a year I earned three million, I happily paid more than half of it in taxes” reveals the interpreter in an interview with The messenger.

Amendola then vents: “I earn and pay everything in my name. Many people much richer than me work under the names of many companies. And so sometimes it seemed strange and ‘nice’ to me to pay more taxes than certain people.”

The actor also talks about his pension: “After 42 years of work and tens of millions of euros paid, in two years I will get four thousand euros a month. If I think that there are certain managers who take eighty thousand”.

Ferruccio’s son, however, certainly cannot complain from a professional point of view: “I do a job that I know how to do and I have never looked at the phone. I’ve always had a contract to honor. Now I also direct the television dramas I star in.”

Claudio Amendola then revealed the heart attack he had in 2017 and how this affected him: “The first three years yes, then I was no longer terrified of any intercostal pain and I went back to my usual self. But the tests I do periodically tell me that everything is fine. I have never had surgery and the values ​​are perfect. I had the heart attack due to stress.”