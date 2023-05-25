After the separation from Francesca Neri, the actor would have found love again.

Claudius Amendola would have a new love. This is what it would seem from some photos published by the weekly Diva and Woman that show the actor, recently on tv with fiction The Patriarchalong with a mysterious woman.

The photos were taken outside a restaurant in the capital, the two are talking and smiling. It is their first outing but indications say that the two would have been sharing the same apartment since the end of last year.

Source: Diva and Donna

Claudio Amendola and Francesca Neri they separated last October after 12 years of marriage. The announcement was made by themselves. The couple also has a son named Rocco. Their marriage seemed solid and the official breakup came after numerous rumors that spoke of a crisis.

“With Francesca I wrote the most beautiful book of my life” – he will tell Verissimo. The breakup came for reasons that are impossible to overcome. Claudio said he was very close to his wife when he had health problems, giving the idea of ​​a solid couple, but that was probably not the case.

The new mysterious flame would be called Georgia. Very little is known about her, only that she works in the entertainment world as a costume designer and that she is 15 years younger than Claudio, therefore around 45 years old.

It is not clear since the two have been together but rumors speak of an approach already in October when Claudio formalized the separation from his wife.

The second season of Il Patriarca has been cancelled

Meanwhile Claudio Amendola has to pocket Mediaset’s decision to cancel the second season of Il Patriarca. The confirmation came from one of the actors in the cast, Raniero Monaco Lapio, who gave no further explanation.

Perhaps the company imagined a different result in terms of share and hence the decision not to air the second season. Bad news for fiction fans as the first season ended with so many question marks that will probably never be resolved.