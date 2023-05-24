Claudio Amendola has a new love. After the end of the 25-year-long story with Francesca Neri, the Roman actor is now paired with Giorgia. The two have been together (apparently) since October and have been living in the same apartment for a few months. The weekly Diva and Donna paparazzi them while chatting outside a restaurant while while waiting between one course and another.

A lunch at the restaurant was “fatal” for Claudio Amendola and Giorgia, who for months have maintained privacy on their relationship and have now ended up in the sights of the paparazzi. Sweater and jeans for him, sweatshirt and black pants for her, the couple chats and laughs serenely. They might seem like two friends but the weekly talks about a blossoming love. It seems that the actor is very taken by her, according to sources close to the couple.

Little is known about Claudio Amendola’s new flame. Her name is Giorgia (the surname is not known), she works in the entertainment world as a costume designer and is about 15 years younger than the actor. There are no details on how and when the relationship was born, except that they started dating in October, when there were already rumors of a crisis between Amendola and Francesca Neri.

The end of the marriage with Francesca Neri Claudio Amendola, 60, and Francesca Neri officially announced their separation in October, after 25 years of love and 12 of marriage (and a 24-year-old son, Rocco).

Already several months ago, when the separation between the actor and Francesca Neri was announced, there was talk of another woman in Amendola’s life. There are no certainties about it, but it could be the same Giorgia with whom he was recently paparazzi by the weekly Diva e Donna. And even her timing would come back and make you think of her. For now, the surname of the mysterious woman who stole the actor’s heart is not known, but from the little leaked information it is known that she also works in the entertainment world, but not in front of the cameras. She is in fact a costume designer and it is not excluded that the spark could have broken out thanks to her work.