According to the latest rumors it seems that the actor has already moved

Rumors that love between Claudio Amendola and Francesca Neri has come to an end. The rumors of a separation between the two seem to be increasingly certain and, according to some, it seems that the actor has already moved. Let’s find out the further details of this story together.

In these last hours Claudio Amendola e Francesca Neri have returned to occupy the main pages of the gossip column. According to the latest rumors, in fact, the two would be leaving after 25 years of love. It must be said that those directly involved have neither denied nor confirmed the gossip in circulation, even if the rumors of an alleged separation are becoming more and more insistent.

Claudio Amendola and Francesca Neri: love over?

Now there seem to be no more doubts: Claudio Amendola and Francesca Neri broke up. Recall that the two have loved each other for 25 years and their love was crowned by the birth of a sonRocco.

In a recent interview the actress he confessed that several times the story with his partner has experienced difficult times due to his disease, chronic interstitial cystitis. These were the words of the actress:

It was not taken for granted that Claudio was close to me, I saw his difficulty and also his impotence. I thought it was okay to get away, but for their sake. I was not in the physical condition to leave, I tried. At times I waited for him to go away, but he didn’t give up. He always finds me, as I do with him.

There is no peace for fans of the couple who want to believe the rumors of the separation between Claudio Amendola and Francesca Neri are just a simple gossip. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if the couple will expose themselves on this story that is making the most loyal fans tremble.