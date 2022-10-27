Another historic vip couple breaks out. They are Claudio Amendola and Francesca Neri. The two actors have decided to separate after 25 years of relationship and 12 of marriage. The rumors had become insistent since the summer, but he had flatly denied: “It’s absolutely not true, for heaven’s sake. I don’t understand who could have put such a rumor into circulation ”. Instead, it was evidently true. The couple has already found an agreement through the lawyers, according to reports from Il Messaggero.

A story that closely resembles that of another beloved couple who are about to separate, Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi. But unlike the Captain and the presenter of the Island, the two actors immediately reached an out-of-court settlement. So no quarrel with stolen Rolex and luxury handbags. The documents, according to the rumors of the Roman daily, were deposited in the chancelleries of Viale Giulio Cesare, waiting to be approved by the judge. The Cesaroni actor had already gone to live alone, leaving the house he shared with his wife already in July. The house will remain with her who will also receive a maintenance allowance (the figure is not known). Amendola will also take care of her son financially.

Francesca Neri and Claudio Amendola met and fell in love in 1997 on the set of Strong hands, in which she played a psychoanalyst and he played the most complicated of her patients. They only got married in 2010 and have a 22-year-old son, Rocco. The causes of the end of the relationship are not known. Definitely to appreciate the peaceful closing and without low blows. Francesca Neri has been away from the set for some years due to a disease, chronic interstitial cystitis. But her ex-husband has always been close to her: “With so many moments of crisis, hard days, quarrels. But it has always been there. Claudio saved me ”, revealed the actress. In short, even if the love has vanished in the meantime, the closeness and respect have remained. But now it’s time for them to move on.