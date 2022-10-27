The couple said goodbye after 25 years of marriage and reached an out-of-court settlement.

Claudio Amendola and Francesca Neri They split up. After the denials of the past months, the couple announced the end of their marriage. A separation, now official, arrived peacefully, without clashes.

A different attitude than the other famous couple struggling with separation, that is Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi. The newspaper told the details of the separation The messenger who revealed how the actor and the presenter reached an out-of-court settlement and would have filed it with the Court of Rome in recent weeks.

Source: web

We are only waiting for the official announcement from the judge but we can say that Amendola and Neri are no longer husband and wife. A little curiosity, the actor esteemed Giallorossi fan, chose the same lawyer as Francesco Totti, Antonio Conte.

Source: web

In short, a peaceful agreement, without clashes, like the one that is going on at the Totti house with bags and rolexes taken away, and the huge assets to be shared. Indeed, always second The messenger, Claudio would have left the house as early as last July. House that should remain with the now ex-wife who will also receive a maintenance allowance together with her 23-year-old son Rocco.

Source: web

Yet precisely in that period Claudio Amendola he continued to deny rumors of a crisis in his marriage that had lasted for 25 years.

“It’s absolutely not true, for heaven’s sake. I don’t understand who could have put such a rumor into circulation. Please, let’s not joke “ – he said in an interview. Perhaps Amendola wanted to protect the privacy of her family in a delicate moment.

Dagospia was the first newspaper to spread the rumor of a breakup between Amendola and Neri. Indeed, according to the blog directed by Roberto D’Agostinotheir relationship had already ended 3 months ago.