The parish church of Corazón de María, in Gijón, hosted this afternoon the funeral of Claudia Álvarez, the 20-year-old girl who took her own life last week on the Santa Catalina hill, leaving a handwritten note in which she claimed to be a victim of bullying. Unfortunately, no one is oblivious today, the suffering that the young woman had for years. Neither is her mother’s, her father’s, her brother’s, her boyfriend’s and her other family. It was difficult for all of them to find encouragement and comfort.

Claudia was a cheerful, familiar and affectionate girl. In the memory of those who shared moments with her will always be the dedications that the young woman sent them: sensitive letters, special and full of feeling. They all adored her and tried to protect her. “She was a champion who fought with all her might to get out of the depression she had suffered for years,” her mother said at the end of the ceremony.

The bullying that Claudia denounced before leaving was confirmed by her mother in an emotional speech. «It’s a pity that at her young age, when her personality was being formed, a group of malicious people, who, of course, are not within this wonderful and loving group that you are here accompanying her, clipped her wings to continue being herself. , and they will completely destroy your self-esteem and self-confidence. She was made to feel inferior forever. The bullying did not let her enjoy how wonderful she was, and it did not allow her to become the spectacular woman she could have been,” said her mother, who defined her daughter as “the best daughter in the world, my confidant, my friend.” .

Claudia protected her father, allowed herself to be pampered by her brother, painted with her grandfather, played with her little cousins ​​and adored her dog ‘Danita’. Her boyfriend Javier of her -said her mother- of her “he made her spend her last days excited and happy”. All of them, also together with her uncles, made Claudia shamelessly repeat that “the best family in the world.” For all of them Claudia will be “an angel of light who will guide us forever.”

The complete letter from the mother of Claudia Álvarez

I would like to say a few words so that we can all say goodbye to my daughter as she deserves, as a true champion who fought with all her might to get out of the depression she had suffered for many years.

I don’t know how to write as well as she did, those beautiful dedications that she gave to her loved ones with so much feeling, because she was a person with a special sensitivity and artistic gifts for writing and painting that almost everyone knows.

All of us here adored her. Her family, of which she was so proud. For me, she is the best daughter in the world, my daughter, my confidante and my friend. Her dad, the one she liked to protect. Her super brother who took care of her so much; she wanted to paint as well as grandfather Ico. She loved playing with her cousins ​​and her beloved dog Danita. Her titos and titas, hers, other Titos and Titas… and her super godmothers. And her beloved grandmother Cova of hers, and of course, Gloria, whom she also adored. Going on trips to the beach with me, with her dog, and with Javier. She said that she was the best family in the world, a great and united family that adored her.

Her wonderful boyfriend Javi, with whom she spent her last days so excited and happy. Of course hers, her adored and wonderful friends —Pablo, Alba, Cristina, Valeria…, and so many that I cannot list because she would be talking for two hours— who helped her so much until the last moment, when none of us arrived on time .

And what am I going to say about his Dojo companions. Your Yumi forever. There she found another wonderful family, where she worked hard and gave her all. She got there hand in hand with a very important person who brought her back to life in some of her hardest moments: her beloved doctor Eduardo, much more than a doctor, a great PERSON with a capital letter. And there with her admired Sensei with Megumi, Diego and all the other Ninjitsu classmates —forgive me, but I don’t remember everyone’s name—. Every time she came back beaten from the fight she came back happy…she had found something in which she felt fulfilled.

We all know what a great person she was, always thinking of others before herself, affectionate, cheerful, helpful… and as someone who is here told me, always picking up injured kittens around the world in her eagerness to help people. people.

It’s a pity that at her young age, when her personality was being formed, a group of malicious people, who of course are not part of this wonderful and loving group that you are here accompanying her, clipped her wings to continue being herself, and they would completely destroy her self-esteem and self-confidence, and make her feel inferior forever. Something that didn’t let her enjoy how wonderful she was of her, and didn’t allow her to become the spectacular woman she could have been, both because of her skills and her feelings.

Here she leaves us some wonderful memories of 20 years sharing with her, a much-desired and much-loved daughter, whom we will always carry in our hearts, and whose mother, father, and brother will never allow anyone to forget her.

As your friends did not get tired of saying yesterday, Claudia, you are an angel of light who will guide us forever. We will always love you, darling.