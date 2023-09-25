After the boos that the Morenistas gave to the PRI and PAN members who were presented on Saturday as new members of the Fourth Transformationthe presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum calmed the spirits promising that “I am not going to transform them, they come to add but no one has guaranteed candidaturesare They will be given through surveys and will not be displaced by militancy”. It remains to be seen what results this damage control gives.

For now, it is very clear to the former PRI members, and Mario Delgado They were also ratified, that they have to line up in line, but it is evident that they do go for candidates, they already declared it Fernando Puchetawhich was separated from the undersecretary of Tourism to search for the Mazatlán mayor’s officesame as deputy Feliciano Valle that wants to compete in Guasave and Marco Antonio Osuna who aspires to be the first mayor of Juan José Ríos.

Nobody who believes that they go for the love of art: Jesús Valdez, who already governed Culiacán and was president of the PRIFaustino Hernández, who had the peasant sector in his fist, Ricardo Madrid, who until the weekend led the PRI bench that has just been dismantled in Congress. But There are many more who, out of convenience, because they are treated badly or because they no longer see a political future, no longer want to be in the PRI or the PAN.. Claudia It gathered crowds but also highlighted the “tightening of the rice” of the protests. He praised Governor Rubén Rocha who fought against repression and was rector of the UAS.

Potpourri. Whats Next?. It is the obligatory question, after unexpectedly the leader of the PAS, Héctor Melesio Cuén announced the suspension of the march, “in defense of the family” which would take place last Saturday afternoon. He said that he had had to leave the city urgently and that later he would explain the reasons, but speculation immediately arose.

About the possibility that it has reached some agreement with the leadership of Morena or the federal government so as not to spoil the event that he would preside over in Culiacan the presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaumthere is also speculation about Cuén’s health issues or the possibility that he or his family has been threatened, in short, they are public actions that cannot be hidden and it is possible that he will soon give a convincing explanation.

REJECTION. The Morena senator Imelda Castro, protested from the beginning against the electoral alliance that Morena made with Cuén and the PAS in the 2021 race and He still maintains his position that the Morenistas would have won the contest with the parties of the Fourth Transformationthis is with the Green Ecologist and the PTand says that in the 2024 the absence of the PAS.

“We cannot ally ourselves with a party and a leader that maintains an ironclad leadership of more than 15 years in the Autonomous University of Sinaloa”besides He assures that it is characterized by corruption and contradicts the principles of “do not lie, do not steal and do not betray” of the true Morenistas.

“In this movement, no one is superfluous, we are adding”: Claudia Sheinbaum, presidential candidate.

