Thanks to her great talent, the Peruvian claudia zevallos is getting ready for the premiere of the American tape “Tyson’s Miracle”story about a boy with autism and not very athletic, who does not let anything or anyone discourage him in his desire to become a marathon champion in order to reconnect with his father.

This film marks the beginning of the career of the national actress to conquer Hollywood. She has lived in the North American country for 10 years and wants to leave the name of Peru at the top of the movie mecca.

In the production, claudia zevallos plays a Latin teacher and shares roles with Amy Smart (“The Butterfly Effect”), Barkhad Abdi (Oscar Nominee for “Captain Phillips2), Layla Felder, Jody Thompson, Major Dodson, Reno Wilson, among others.

Claudia Zevallos talks about her character

“My character is the only Latina, she is Professor Fernández. She is a character that is essential in the film because of the misunderstanding in class. She causes Tyson to leave the class and as a result, he sees the marathon poster. After her mistake, the teacher becomes a very supportive person, she is not a big character, but she is essential. I hope to be able to carry so much responsibility of bearing the name of Peru,” Claudia Zevallos said in a statement from Los Angeles, United States.

“The film has a very powerful message because it shows the discrimination that there is for someone different, even in one’s own family. I feel excited to have shared roles with Amy Smart, Barkhad Abdi, you can imagine! He was with Tom Hanks, in the movie ‘Captain Phillips’, and Reno Wilson, who is divine, ”added the Peruvian who is excited to remember his land.

Claudia Zevallos talks about her character. Photo: Tyson’s Miracle Production/Press

Claudia Zevallos and her beginnings

One of the first movies claudia zevallos It was “Day of Days,” in which he starred alongside legendary actor Tom Skerritt. “I consider myself very lucky, because it was a film where there were only two characters, Tom and me. When this script came to me, I felt fear and a lot of emotion, a lot of pressure to have a script where it’s just you and a movie legend, ”she recalled.

“However, it went incredibly well for us, I learned a lot from Tom, he was very nice to me. The film ended up entering the Miami film festival, he won the best actor and I the best actress, “said the actress who is excited that Peruvians see his work for the first time.

Likewise, he called on all his compatriots to see the tape where he participates.

“I hope everyone sees ‘Tyson’s Miracle’ and loves me, accepts me, gives me a good welcome. Being here working on everything one wants is not easy, but with a lot of effort and sacrifice, everything is possible, just like in the film”, he concluded.