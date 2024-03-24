The countdown to the date we will have elections general is now approaching 60 days. In the Mexico City There are persistent signs that the ruling party, led by Morena, may suffer significant defeats. What emerges from the polls there will undoubtedly mark the balance of powers in the next six-year term.

Both the presidential candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum, like the Morenoist standard-bearer for the capital government, Clara Brugada, have declared their personal closeness and the importance of retaining power in the city. But conflicts between their teams are evident, in addition to a natural wear and tear of successive leftist governments in this metropolis over the last 27 years. Already during the 2021 midterm elections there were victories for the bloc PAN-PRI-PRD in half of the positions at stake: mayors, federal and local councils.

Under this scenario, operators of Sheinbaum's campaigns would have redesigned their strategy to dedicate much greater attention to the capital than was planned at the beginning of the month. will do the same Xochitl Galvez, from the opposition bloc, according to sources consulted. It is likely that none of them will find favorable ground for their efforts.

Clara Brugada seems to remain ahead in the polls over her main opponent, Santiago Taboada. But the biggest risk for Morena seems to be internal. For months there have been signs of a fracture between a bloc close to Dr. Sheinbaum and an antagonistic one, led by the substitute head of Government, Martí Batres, and the presidential spokesperson Jesús Ramírez, both with a significant number of paid operators, media and opinion leaders. .

Batres and Ramírez have failed in the attempt to place those close to them in candidacy, and instead saw how internal polls benefited many who they consider their internal rivals. Among the greatest affronts for Batres was the displacement of César Cravioto, one of his central operators, and in contrast, the influence of René Bejarano, his nemesis for decades, was strengthened. Ramírez had claimed a place for himself on the comfortable list of multi-member senators, but he barely managed to sneak into the ranks of those protected to be federal deputies.

Xóchitl Gálvez will also not be able to feel comfortable campaigning in the country's capital, where she initially sought to be nominated for the head of Government, but ran into the veto of the PAN in the city, dominated by Jorge Romero, current coordinator of her bench in the chamber. low.

In this situation, it may happen that the logical presence of Dr. Sheinbaum and engineer Gálvez to support the capital's campaigns and their own, attracts friction due to the internal disputes of the parties that nominate them. For now, the electoral clock does not stop ticking.

Notes: Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcenas, with solid diplomatic credentials, has made it known in discreet colloquiums that she would like to be ratified in a possible government of Claudia Sheinbaum. With barely nine months in office, she will have to navigate the remainder of López Obrador's six-year term. The members of the Foreign Service have been up in arms over pending payments since 2022, when a draconian adjustment of expenses in Foreign Affairs began that worsened the capricious labor chaos that characterized Marcelo Ebrard's management. But the biggest doubt today is whether Mrs. Alicia can be a valid interlocutor, for example before the next administration in Washington, given her constant “courtesies” with Latin American dictatorships, in the cases of Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, or the virtual asylum in Ecuador. an official of the despot former president Rafael Correa criminally accused of corruption. Suffice it to remember that in November 2022 she was vetoed from the White House in her search to direct the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

