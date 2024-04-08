The winner from yesterday debate was a function of the great loser of this one: the National Electoral Institute (INE). He stupid format favored to the candidate that goes up in the polls, Claudia Sheinbaum, detriment of Xochitl Galvez.

The Morenista is the one who had the most to lose in the first presidential debate. Logically, the opponent needed to go out to “kill or be killed,” if I may use the expression. And, yes, she attacked. But its impact was diluted by a format full of topics and questions. That's why I say that the Morenista ended up winning the debate.

How poorly produced the debate was on the part of the INE. Not only was the format very bad for there to be a true exchange of points of view. They also tried to cover many topics. What need?

Surveys show that the three issues that most concern Mexicans are insecurity, the economy and corruption. Let there be three debates on these topics and, if you want, add education, health and the fight against poverty. No more.

Additionally, many questions for a single debate. The candidates were not obliged to answer them. When it got good, the exchange was interrupted and moved on to another question or topic.

I don't understand why INE and parties try to invent “warm water” when designing a debate. It's relatively simple: allow replies and counterreplies.

The clocks didn't work. This mistake was particularly unforgivable because of what it entails. The television shots were not clean. The background graphics looked anachronistic, like a Christmas piñata.

Xochitl She started nervously. She stumbled at her first intervention. But she then corrected herself and quickly set about attacking Claudia painting her as “a cold and heartless woman.” “The ice lady,” he baptized her. She also positioned herself as the candidate of the future with repeated messages of using cutting-edge technology to solve problems. That appeals to the aspirationism of the middle classes.

Maynez He was the very definition of the free rider, the stowaway. When there is nothing to lose, you can afford to attack the other two fronts. But I think that the person he did the most damage to was Xóchitl, which proves the role he has Citizen movement of divide the opposition to benefit Morena. His fake smile turned out to be disastrous. Pathetic to see how she laughed when she attacked.

Claudia, as always, disciplined. She dedicated herself to showing off what she did as head of government of the capital and defending continuity. She boasted international awards that she received during her administration. All the time she referred to Xóchitl as the “PRIAN candidate” because she knows that is what hurts the opponent the most.

Contra attacked on some occasions, taking out some dirty laundry against Xóchitl that López Obrador had already advanced months ago.

The hardest blow that Claudia received was when Gálvez asked her if she would prosecute the President's children for alleged cases of corruption. The morenista challenged the question by answering: “if there is evidence, let them present it.”

I have to highlight that the candidates promised, once again, a lot. Promising does not impoverish. What they never clarified is where the money would come from to finance it. Once again they came out with the “there is money” chant. As if it grew on trees.

I'll look at the ratings today, but I suspect they dropped as time went on. It was not an entertaining debate. It turned out to be long, with many topics and dozens of questions. I guess a lot of people abandoned it as time went by.

We will have to wait for the polls, but I think they will not move much. Xóchitl went out to “kill” (it is a metaphorical expression). He did hit Claudia with the obligatory issues: Metro Line 12, the Rebsamen School, the contracts with the Indi Group, Segalmex and AMLO's children. But, her format did not help him. Gálvez's attacks were diluted and he could no longer land any more blows. Sheinbaum, of course, was delighted that this happened.

X: @leozuckermann

