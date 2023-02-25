The ‘Shark Gaze’ will put Mike in danger in “There’s Room at the Bottom” after Francesca puts him in a deadly situation.

Things are about to get dangerous in “At the bottom there is room”! The advance of chapter 165 of the América TV series revealed how Francesca will reposition Mike and make him her new right hand. The ‘Gringo Atrasador’ will now be the corporation’s new consultant, which will make him get closer to ‘Noni’ and his business success. However, this will also pose a threat to Claudia Llanos, who will not let her ex-partner get in the way of her evil plans. Will this be the end of Mike?

Will Mike die at Claudia’s hands?

Since Mike discovered Claudia in the park and began to doubt that she is dead, the situation of the ‘Shark’s Gaze’ has become complicated, because now there is someone who knows about his secret. Worse still, with the news reaching Francesca, the alarms are set for the Maldini-Montalbán.

Now, with the rise of the businessman Miller (who will arrive in chapter 165), Llanos will have to get out of the way who was once his partner. It is still not very clear what he wants to do against ‘Noni’, but if something is certain it is that it is not good.

Likewise, Claudia has already had Mike in her sights, she was even about to kill him by pointing a gun at him from afar. However, she then did not think that the ‘Gringo Trasadora’ was going to be so close to Francesca.

What is the story of Mike and Claudia?

As the most fans of “There is room at the bottom” will remember, Mike and Claudia had a love relationship in the past. Actually, she was her lover until the day she shot Peter and he finally opened his eyes, not to mention that the ‘Damn Maic’ was also unfaithful to Fernanda later on.

Mike and Claudia were a couple in season 2. Photo: composition La República/América TV

Also, when Llanos was trying to flee the country, Mike intercepted her at the airport and led to her arrest. Since then, this couple has left an unresolved issue, a revenge that could be fulfilled after many years in this tenth season of “At the bottom there is room.”