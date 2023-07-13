In the next chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio”, the life of Francesca will hang by a thread, since she was locked in an elevator next to Claudia Plains, who took out his gun and kept pointing it at him in a threatening way. In the preview you can also see Diego, who received a phone call and asks a question that will paralyze the hearts of many: “what happened to him?” Has something happened to his wife? In the following note we will give you all the details so that you do not miss anything from the new episode of the successful América TV production.

Watch HERE the preview of “AFHS” 10×261

When to SEE “In the background there is room” 10×261?

Chapter 261 of “At the bottom there is room“will be released this Wednesday July 12, 2023. In the preview, it can be seen that Claudia sought a way to lock herself in an elevator with Francesca Maldini, in order to be able to remove her weapon from her and point it at her in a threatening manner. On the other hand, Diego will receive a very worrying call. What will have happened?

Where to see “In the background there is room” 10 LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of “At the bottom there is room” through America TV, immediately after the program “This is war” and before “Luz de luna”. To access fiction, all you have to do is tune in to the channel’s open signal.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

Will Francesca be able to get rid of the threats of her archenemy, Claudia? Photo: America TV

What time to see the episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Season 10 of “AFHS“It is broadcast from Monday to Friday, at prime time at 8:40 p.m., through América TV. In case you watch the series from a country other than Peru, we leave you the following times:

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day.

How to see “In the background there is room” FREE ONLINE?

You have the option to see “In the background there is a site” totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; For this, you only need to visit the official website of America TV GOan online streaming platform, where you can find the full episodes of previous seasons.

Who make up the cast of “Al fondo hay sitio”?