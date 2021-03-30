Claudia Villafañe broke the silence and responded to the criticism she received for the price of “Tata’s gnocchi“, the undertaking she did after having become champion of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe).

Diego Maradona’s ex-wife launched, together with Carta Corta, a gnocchi-selling venture that turned out to be most successful. The first edition is already sold out and the second will go on the market for Easter.

However, there were many who questioned Villafañe the price of “Los ñoquis de la Tata”: 3,500 pesos for the six portions presented in a box that includes homemade tomato puree, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, Parmesan cheese, fresh basil and a baguette.

Claudia Villafañe together with Carta Corta launched the venture to sell her homemade gnocchi. Photo Archive.

For those who prefer to pay in 18 installments, the option is enabled. But yes, it is with interest, so that in that case, the cost amounts to 7,311 pesos.

Until now, Claudia had preferred to let the criticism run and not answer. But it turned out that the journalist Pablo Layus managed to surprise her and get her to speak about this issue.

Claudia Villafañe responded to criticism for the price of “Los ñoquis de la Tata”. Capture TV.

The theme was like this: on the weekend, Villafañe was invited by the municipality of Escobar to talk with Sergio Goycochea at the Seminari Theater within the framework of the month of women.

At the end of that talk, Pablo Layus approached the MasterChef champion in order to obtain a statement for Intruders (America, at 1:30 p.m.).

Claudia tried to walk from the door of the theater to the car while the movilero insisted on the subject of pasta. “If I brought the gnocchi here? You have to buy them! ”, She replied humorously.

“They are very expensive!”, Layus said, with all the mischief, to get the mother of Dalma and Gianinna Maradona to address the issue of controversy.

How did Villafañe react? Fun. “Go ahead! You also with that? There are six servings, stop bloating … “he exclaimed.

The chronicler followed suit by stating that he could not afford the cost of the six servings and then Claudia retorted: “Well, I’ll just make a portion for you. I have them sell you a single portion and that’s it, so you don’t have to pay that much. “

He sought to ingratiate himself in the brief dialogue with her saying: “Claudia, you are very pretty.” Firm, she passed the bill to him before saying goodbye to him: “You don’t have to tell me I’m pretty so I can give you a note”, he pointed out.

Dalma Maradona’s anger

Although Claudia had kept silent in the face of complaints about the price of “Los ñoquis de la Tata”, her eldest daughter, Dalma Maradona, had come out with the top caps on social networks in reference to that issue.

In pure irony, on Instagram, Dalma wrote “What a joy it gives me that all the boxes of gnocchi of the Tata were sold out by @cartacorta! And for the IDIOTS who said anything … THANK YOU! Thanks for helping to run out of stock! ”

“Tata’s gnocchi” are Claudia Villafañe’s homemade recipe and they are for sale. The six portions cost 3,500 pesos. Photo Archive.

The stock that Claudia’s daughter alluded to was 500 boxes with six portions each. In the presentation of the product, a text is included in which Villafañe tells the buyers:

“I learned how to cook these gnocchi from Tata to give back to my family all the love they give me. I perfected them in MasterChef where I connected with the kitchen from another place. “

“Today, together with the Short Letter – continues the letter -, I share them with you to thank you and give back even a little of all the love that you gave me and my family throughout our lives. Thank you, enjoy them, I love you so much”.

ACE