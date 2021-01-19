After just over three months on the Telefe screen, this Monday, January 18, the definition of MasterChef Celebrity, the cooking and famous reality show that since its premiere on October 5, became a true phenomenon and the most watched program on Argentine TV.

Claudia VillafañePerhaps the participant who achieved the most empathy with the public, with her fellow competitors and with the jury, was the big winner. Something that was felt in the air. Dalma’s mother and Giannina, Diego Maradona’s ex-wife, competed in the final with Analía Franchín and ended up taking the jackpot: one million pesos and also a one-year scholarship to study at the prestigious institute of gastronomy, Mausi Sebess. All within a climate of excitement and excitement for the achievement achieved.

From the beginning of the contest, Claudia Villafañe was one of the biggest attractions. Accustomed to being low-key (despite having been married to one of the most famous people in the world), she was surprised to see her among the participants. But soon after, she was one of the group. And one of the most beloved.

The finalists of MasterChef Analía Franchín and Claudia Villafañe. Photo Telefe

Claudia knew how to combine her natural, cottage style, in preparing her dishes and added skill to the most complex proposals. She also began to feel more and more comfortable in front of the cameras. Her warmth, moreover, made the other contestants, instead of seeing her as fierce competition, felt like a “fake mom”, something they did not tire of telling you throughout the cycle.

When Diego Maradona died (on November 25 of last year), logically Claudia interrupted her participation in MasterChef. Upon his return, he made a delicious preparation of fried chicken and moved everyone (in the studio and at home) with the dedication to his ex.

“I didn’t want to say anything because every day they say nice things and others that aren’t, but I didn’t speak and I didn’t do any tribute …” Claudia began to say excitedly. “But it goes to … -and pointing to the sky- the father of my daughters,” she said, sobbing.

Dalma Maradona and Claudia Villafañe at MasterChef. Capture TV.

“These are very moving times for me and for the whole family. And I received a little help from the whole family, that’s why I wanted to dedicate the plate to the father of my daughters, because I think that from above he is going to locate each of us and help us to get ahead, “he said later in an interview about the duel for Maradona.

As to the grand finale was recorded on December 23 last. And so that there are no leaks, neither Claudia Villafañe nor Analía Franchín knew if they were the winners. It is more, until a special celebration was recorded for each one of them, with the families of each one. Obviously, on Claudia’s side were her daughters Dalma and Giannina, and Ana Laura Goycochea, the wife of the former Argentine national team goalkeeper.

After the triumph of Villafañe, Bugle He was able to approach her with a questionnaire, since Claudia – somewhat reluctant to the press – does not give interviews (face-to-face or by phone) and prefers to respond in writing.

Dalma and Giannina Maradona, in Masterchef. Photo Telefe

-How would you summarize your time at MasterChef?

-As an unforgettable experience in every way!

-Did you hesitate a lot before accepting? What was it that convinced you to participate in the program?

-Yes, I doubted a lot. I don’t like the exhibition, but my daughters agreed that I should do it and that helped. In addition, Santiago (Del Moro) influenced, who ended up convincing me that I was something different and that people were going to know me as I am.

-You said that many people wrote to tell you that they thought something of you and that they had changed their minds after seeing you on the program. What do you think they discovered about you?

-I don’t know if they discovered something or not, but I do know that they knew me as I am, with my strengths and weaknesses.

-What was the most difficult dish to prepare?

-I found it more difficult in those that had to be created, when they give me the recipe I am the applied student and with those I always did well.

Cool. Between Analía Franchín and Claudia Villafañe. Photo Telefe.

-And what was the dish that made you the proudest?

-Make the brains ravioli with chard and ricotta that my mother never ate and realize the effort she put in every time she made them.

-What kitchen knowledge did you incorporate into your life?

-Many, from cutting vegetables in all their forms, to emulsifying avocado or mango, using soy sauce, and incorporating flavors to my palate that I did not know.

-You got along very well with all your classmates, some considered you a “false mother”. With whom would you like to continue maintaining a bond? Who would you invite to eat a dish prepared by you and who would you like to try a dish from?

-I already maintain ties with many of my colleagues, who I will continue to nurture. I already have several invitations to my house. I started for the Bichis (Leticia Siciliani and Sofía Pachano). And I would like Boy to cook me one of his dishes

-Which jury did you get along better, from which did you learn the most and which one demanded more of you? What dish would you prepare for any of them if you shared a meal. And what dish would you like to try from one of the jurors?

-They are all three different. Without forgetting Dolli (Irigoyen, of course! Each one of them left me tips and advice. As I said before, I am a good student and I always listened to them very carefully. From what I know of each one, they have different specialties although know everything. If I made something sweet I was afraid of Betular’s return. If I made, pasta to Donato. And the exotic, to Germán! I would make Donato a sweet, Damián a rabbit, and Germán, pasta, hahaha And let them make me whatever dish they want, because it will be spectacular!

-What was the most beautiful moment of the contest and which was the most difficult?

-The most beautiful was when they told me that I was the second finalist of the contest and the most difficult was being in the elimination galas on Sundays and not knowing if I was still there.

-How did you experience the support of your daughters from the networks?

-I lived it with great joy and love.

-How do you imagine your place on TV and in the media from now on, after your time in reality?

-I can’t imagine having a place in the media, unless it’s something about cooking, hahaha.

