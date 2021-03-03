In Controversy at the bar (America, Monday through Friday at 8 p.m.) They talked about the chats of Diego Maradona that came to light in the last days. And in the middle of the talk moderated by Mariano Iúdica, a comment from Mauricio Dalessandro, Matías Morla’s lawyer, provoked the ire of Claudia Villafañe, who called to make his discharge.

“Was Maradona kidnapped? Do you know the humiliation of a guy who was angry with Claudia to die, and they gave her the corpse for her to bury? And they left out the guys he wanted … “, asked Dalessandro, not knowing that Claudia would call after a while.

“Did you think that Maradona wanted Claudia to bury him? Beyond the respect I have for Claudia, because Maradona was a very son of a bitch with her, and I am telling you with all the letters. But do you think he wanted him to funeral is finished at 4 in the afternoon? “, insisted Dalessandro.

“They handed over Diego’s body to Claudia, who was his staunch enemy!” Exclaimed the lawyer. “You’re wrong, they gave it to Dalma and Gianinna,” Iúdica said. “Please, Mariano …”, he pointed out Olive dew, that that night he could not enter the wake and cried before the cameras that covered the alternatives in the Casa Rosada.

After a while, Claudia called the show and asked to go on the air. “I said that I was not going to speak or argue but I cannot continue listening to the atrocities that they are saying,” Villafañe started his release, very angry.

“I can’t understand the cheekiness of the people who are talking there, with all the audios that came out and revealed everything they did to Diego, keep talking about past years or put me in saying that they gave me the body. I did not do anything that was not endorsed by Diego’s five children, the family and the sisters. I did not take any attribution, “he explained.

“And if they don’t ask Victor Stinfale, who was there and didn’t move, I don’t know why,” Claudia commented. And he added, speaking to Oliva: “And if Rocío had any doubts about why they didn’t let her in, let her ask Stinfale, who was the one who came to ask me and I told her that I had nothing to do. see why it was not mine. “

“She knows me very well (because of Rocío), like everyone there. And if the goose that lays the golden eggs died to all those who are there defending the indefensible, it seems to me that they are very wrong,” said Villafañe.

“I have calls from Diego on November 21 on my cell phone, that we did not make it public does not mean that we did not speak, even though we had judgments, we knew how to differentiate everything. And Rocío knows it very well,” Claudia reproached who was the last official partner of the ex-footballer.

“If you knew so much about how Diego felt about me, how can you afford not to let me not go in and fire the man who was my partner for 7 years?” Oliva asked him.

“I told you to ask Stinfale, I was not the one who did not let you in. Stinfale told me you were downstairs, I don’t know … I didn’t call to discuss this. If you don’t believe me, it’s your problem. Don’t mix things up, “he replied.

Claudia’s anger was focused on Dalessandro’s sayings. “He wants to make me look like the bad guy in the film, defending the indefensible when everything was exposed in the audios, there it was seen that the stream of silver was cut off, they left it exposed,” added the businesswoman.