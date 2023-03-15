Peter sought to expose Diego in “At the bottom there is room”. To do this, she followed him to a building where he thought she would find him with his lover and she certainly did, but what she did not imagine was that the woman in question was Claudia Llanos herself. This was revealed in the new trailer for chapter 177. In fact, the advance did not stop only at the meeting of both characters, but went a step further and anticipated what would be the greatest tragedy of the América Televisión series.

Claudia will threaten Peter with a gun, just like in “There’s Room at the Bottom” Season 2. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“There is room at the bottom”: Will Peter die? Claudia attacks him in a new advance

In previous episode, Peter he posed as a stylist named Paolo in order to enter the apartment where Diego had been with ‘Victoria’ (identity with which Claudia Llanos passes himself off). The popular ‘Pipo’ wanted to obtain evidence of Montalbán’s infidelity, although he was a little hesitant because he was aware that he was committing a crime.

For this reason, he decided to retire so that his ‘Madame’ can see everything with his own eyes. What he didn’t know was that someone was watching him.

With the new trailer, we have the continuation of the scene: Peter is about to leave when Claudia points a gun at him and says “Where are you going?” The reaction of the character played by Adolfo Chuiman is of great surprise: “It can’t be. It is impossible”. The sequence is cut and immediately afterwards we see the villain drinking very calm water while an inert body rests on the ground. Did he kill the butler?

SEE “At the bottom there is room” 10, chapter 177 FREE ONLINE

Chapter 177 of “Al fondo hay sitio” 10 can be seen LIVE through América TV. If you want to watch the series ONLINE and totally FREE, you can use the official website of América TVGO, where you can also find the complete episodes of the previous seasons.