In politics there are things that are revealed little by little and others that take manifest form when the official precepts are fulfilled. Claudia Sheinbaum’s trajectory since she went from being a candidate to winning the elections in Mexico on June 2 can be a good example of how someone becomes empowered. This Thursday she received the certificate that accredits her as president-elect without further discussion and right there, at the headquarters of the Electoral Tribunal, she sent an unequivocal message to the magistrates: “The electoral norm is clear about representation [de diputados y senadores] by majority and proportionally. The electoral courts are thoroughly familiar with the legality, because they have acted in this way on previous occasions.” In other words, the majorities that her party and its allies have achieved in these elections should not be touched, a thorny issue that has not yet been resolved. Sheinbaum seemed to be already in the stands of the Mañaneras.

Minutes later, in front of hundreds of Morena supporters and leaders, she left another notice: “I suggest that the party call a congress in September to elect the leadership and in which this new transformation process is updated, our basic documents, our statutes, and a clear route is drawn up that separates the work of the government from that of the party.” She put it as a parenthesis in her speech, knowing, she said, that from now on, she pointed out, she will not be the leader of the Morena supporters, but the president of all Mexicans. But she was never as much of a leader as she was at that moment. “It is a kind suggestion that I make like any militant.” If López Obrador had said that, everyone would have interpreted that in September his “suggestion” would be fully fulfilled. Why not in this case?

The president-elect’s latest steps in politics, that is, since she was named candidate, have gone hand in hand with López Obrador. There was not a rally in which she did not mention her work, promise to continue it and reject any betrayal of her legacy. And in recent days she has traveled with him through Mexican territories visiting the towns and their people, again, following the dictates issued by the president: one must be at the bottom, with the people, not disappear in the palace. This behavior has brought her no small amount of criticism, of following, of being a stone guest, someone who would not let go of the leader’s hand and would govern subject to his criteria. Some thought that this would cost her votes in the election, but the surprise was huge, even for the Morena supporters, perhaps for herself. She obtained more than 59% of the votes cast, a higher percentage than the hurricane that swept away López Obrador in 2018. And she left her opponent 32 points behind, in the midst of a disoriented opposition. Thinking that someone with such foundations can be bent by the wind that others blow is becoming more difficult every day.

Sheinbaum’s figure as a statesman has, in fact, been brewing in the weeks since she was victorious in the elections. From then on, no one looks at the lame duck, as Americans call the president of the country when their successor has already been chosen. It was Sheinbaum, following that rule, who immediately went out to calm the markets, which were out of control, throwing the weight to the ground in the face of such a large majority at the polls. She soon expressed her intention to leave the current Secretary of Finance, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, in his post, and held talks with the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the OECD and the powerful investment fund BlackRock. These were the first signs of a female president.

Claudia Sheinbaum at the Federal Electoral Court. TEPJF

She then introduced her cabinet, little by little, but she still has to appoint the military, that is, the Secretary of National Defense and the Navy, and some high-ranking officials, such as the leadership of the national oil company, Pemex. This public appearance, expected every Thursday by all the media, has kept her in the absolute spotlight, while the president’s daily press conferences have lost steam. Her hand has also been seen in the appointment of those who will make up her government: continuity in policies, yes, but she has surrounded herself with former collaborators and has stuck her chest out on issues such as those concerning academia and science, where she herself comes from and where some votes may have come from that perhaps would not have supported a second round of voting for López Obrador.

These educated middle classes have welcomed the fact that the former National Council of Humanities, Science and Technology, so battered in this six-year term, has become a secretariat for the next one, which will be led by the biologist and UNAM academic Rosaura Ruiz, who already worked with Sheinbaum in the government of the capital. Others, such as the new Foreign Secretary, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, also come from her close team and from the same parent company, UNAM. Placing Omar García Harfuch, whom she bet on for the head of the Government of Mexico City without getting it, has been another of her efforts. Until last January 8, the policeman did not receive the public congratulations of López Obrador, who never looked at him with the best eyes, it has been said. And the return home of Lázaro Cárdenas Batel, a friend of the president and now one of her most trusted men in the cabinet, also bears the handwritten signature of Sheinbaum. Cárdenas Batel was the coordinator of advisors to the president and resigned in March of last year after the public disagreements that López Obrador showed with engineer Cárdenas, his father.

Domestic politics in Mexico is quick to recognize who will occupy the presidential chair. At the beginning of August, state governors have been meeting with her to share the policies that are common to them, to make their new letter of requests: water, roads, electricity, violence, whatever. Not all of them were from her party, although that is becoming increasingly difficult, such is the majority with which Morena governs throughout the country. Sheinbaum received the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, in a meeting in which the issue of Tesla was addressed, the electric car plant that the magnate Elon Musk promised to locate in this State and that is currently up in the air. García believes that the waters will return to their channels after the US elections. Nuevo León is a prosperous State with which one must always dialogue. López Obrador did so and the photographs showed on this occasion a very smiling Sheinbaum with García and his wife, Mariana Rodríguez Cantú.

Smiles and snubs are typical of presidents, who transmit the temperature of relations in a diplomatic way. Sometimes not so much. The gesture that Sheinbaum herself had this Thursday with Gerardo Fernández Noroña, from the Labor Party, an ally of Morena, was resounding. She did not kiss him from a long line of leaders who went to celebrate with her her accreditation as president-elect. Noroña demands a position, as promised to those who fought for the electoral candidacy to preside over the country in the block allied to Morena. They have all been placed, except him, and true to his character, he has made it clear. For now, he has been left without a presidential kiss.

Claudia Sheinbaum upon her arrival at the Metropolitan Theater. Christian Palma

Sheinbaum outlined her government’s priorities on Thursday when she took office, which in general principles do not differ from the previous one: moral economy, support for the poor, social welfare programs, educational scholarships, independence and sovereignty. Between one speech and another, she brought up the entire Mexican leftist calendar, from Juárez to Cárdenas, without forgetting a good handful of women who are not always mentioned and feminist policies. But if anyone expects that because she governs with her own voice she will stop mentioning the president, it does not seem that this will be granted: “Our adversaries get upset when I talk about López Obrador, they want a disclaimer, but I am not going to do it. It is an honor to be with Obrador. He is the best president that Mexico has had.”

Sign up for the free EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to WhatsApp channel and receive all the latest news on current events in this country.