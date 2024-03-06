One of the fundamental tasks of the Statein any societyis to give to its members public security. Without public security there can be no social action. Currently there are elements of violence that burst into the lack of control of the public safety in Mexico: intentional homicides, robberies of cars, robberies of homes and businesses. In SinaloaTo date, the indicators are lower than those presented in other entities of the republic.

The plan was accessed public security of the presidential candidate of the Morena-PT-PVEM coalition, Claudia Sheinbaum (citations to that plan will be placed in quotation marks). This document establishes five axes for the next six-year term: (A) Honesty and attention to causes; (B) Consolidation of the National Guard; (C) Strengthening intelligence and research; (D) Coordination with state police, state prosecutors' offices and the Attorney General's Office (FGR); (E) Reform of the Judiciary. In these guiding axes raised by the flag bearer of the Morena-PT-PVEM presidential election, the point of strengthening intelligence and investigation stands out, as well as coordination between police commanders of the entities with the state prosecutors' offices and the FGR.

Creation of areas in intelligence and research

At the intelligence and coordination points, a strengthening of local security bodies is proposed (“Increase the state of police force at the national level based on the capabilities and needs of the police.”

State”, and, “Strengthen the investigation capacities of local authorities”).

To propose that public security secretariats of the federal entities of intelligence and investigation areas be created. He even underlines the proposal of the candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, that this will be built beyond the legislative agreements: “Due to the above, there is no need for constitutional reforms to “provide the police with investigative powers”; What is needed is that, in the Public Security Secretariats or their equivalent in the States, crime investigation units (criminal) are integrated and/or consolidated, with police officers trained to perform this function, even specialized by types of crimes. . In order to give greater legal certainty to the powers of these areas, it is recommended that they reform their respective organic laws so that they are contemplated organically, expressly establishing their research powers.

Fighting organized crime

At the same point of intelligence and investigation, the proposal to launch a Comprehensive Plan to Combat Organized Crime is presented. This aspect is very important to highlight as it is central to the State's action against organized crime to affect its operational and financial environments. The objective of this fight proposed by the presidential candidate of Morena-PT-PVEM: “Consisting of the design and implementation of a concrete plan that allows containing and reducing operational capabilities,

financial and logistical aspects of criminal organizations to achieve their dismantling.”

In this aspect, the candidate Claudia Sheinbaum makes a description of her objectives, as well as a classification that would explain the possibility of succeeding in the fight against organized crime: money and drug and weapons trafficking. This plan is a message to all Mexican society that it will have the fight against organized crime as one of its government objectives. Even pointing out border surveillance with the USA as a priority, both for the entry of weapons and drug trafficking.

Paragraphs: Of specific objectives

Due to the importance of this aspect in the proposed government plan, these specific objectives are: “Surveillance and recognition in areas and places where armed groups are present.” “Contain the flow of weapons to criminal groups. “Increase in intelligence, inspection and surveillance actions at the borders (USA-Mexico).” “Plan to Combat the Finances of Organized Crime. Affect the financial capabilities of criminal groups, through financial intelligence actions (UIF, PFF, SAT, CONABAVA).” “Affect the supply chains of synthetic drugs (taking into account the basic scheme of the fentanyl and methamphetamine supply chain, in order to disrupt each link of these, to prevent their production).” Without a doubt, this approach has a logic of State action to address public security and the fight against organized crime in Mexico.

