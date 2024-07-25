The virtual president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardoreported this Thursday that Zoé Robledo Aburto will continue to head the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), although the federal official did not attend the presentation.

Sheinbaum highlighted that Robledo is currently in charge of the federalization program for the health sectorand in addition to recognizing that he has done a good job, it is very important for his next government to consolidate the program IMSS Welfare.

At a press conference, from the Transition Housethe former head of the Government of Mexico City said that replacing Zoé Robledo would have interrupted the transformation process in the IMSS-Bienestar system.

Zoé Robledo will continue at the IMSS

Mexico’s next president said she is already working on the profiles of the most important government bodies such as Infonavit, as well as state-owned companies, namely Pemex and CFE, and next week she will present the most important positions in the expanded cabinet.

He said that in August the entire cabinet will meet for three or four days to make comprehensive plans for the government’s first 100 days in office, a meeting that could take place outside of Mexico City.

Last week, Claudia Sheinbaum introduced the next heads of the Ministries of Culture, Tourism, and Labor and Social Security.