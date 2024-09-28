The piping and paving of irrigation canals is one of the four fundamental points handled by the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, to support the agricultural sector in Sinaloa, since the objective is to make better use of the water that flows through that network, and with this infrastructure that it has in its hands, the leaders of irrigation modules They confirm that ultimately this measure will achieve that objective, because currently, simply in the conduction of the liquid, there is a loss of about 30 percent, which means that a lot of water is being wasted.

But the call is also for users to be more responsible and throw away less water, since many use more liquid on their land than they really need, and these habits have to change, since today the scarcity of this resource is increasingly most notable.

