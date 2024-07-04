Sheinbaum and the cabinet in installments

President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum has called the press this Thursday to announce the third round of appointments for her future cabinet. This has been the future president’s practice for three weeks, a way of controlling the agenda. In the first appearance dedicated to the topic, two Thursdays ago, Sheinbaum announced the appointment, for example, of Ernestina Godoy to head the Legal Counsel, of Marcelo Ebrard to the Ministry of Economy, or of Juan Ramón De la Fuente to Foreign Relations. Last week, she revealed the names of Raquel Buenrostro, current Secretary of Economy, who will be in charge of the Civil Service, or David Kershenobich, who will be in charge of Health.

The question now is which ministries Sheinbaum will award this Thursday. There are still a few that are still unanimously appointed for the next few years, none of which have been as talked about in recent weeks as those concerning security, the ministry itself, which is now occupied by Rosa Icela Rodríguez, the Navy, the Ministry of National Defense, and, of course, the Ministry of the Interior. But there are other important ones, such as the Ministry of Welfare, which moves a lot of resources through the social programs it manages, Education, or the very leadership of Pemex.