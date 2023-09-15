Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Defense Coordinator of the Fourth Transformation, attended the teacher’s protest this Thursday afternoon. Delfina Gomezas constitutional governor of the State of Mexico.

From the Legislative Palace of Mexico, where President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was also present, Delfina Gómez presented the pillars that her government will promote to begin the Transformation in the State of Mexicosuch as eliminating the jurisdiction for public servants, vindicating the rights of those who have been victims of inequalities, among others.

After the protest, Delfina Gómez offered a message for the people of Mexico, where she took the opportunity to thank Sheinbaum Pardo for the presence on this historic day for the State of Mexico.

For her part, Claudia Sheinbaum congratulated Delfina Gómez through her social networks for being the one who will lead the Transformation of the Mexican region:

“Dear and worthy Constitutional Governor of the State of Mexico, our recognition and affection, long live the transformation,” wrote Sheinbaum Pardo.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Go on THIS LINK and check out all the promotions.