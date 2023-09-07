With 39%, Claudia Sheinbaum has won the internal contest of Morena and will become the presidential candidate that Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s movement will postulate in the 2024 elections. It will be the first time that a woman is running for the presidency of Mexico as a clear favorite. The former head of the capital government, with a political career of more than 20 years together with the current president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has almost a year ahead of her to consolidate her own project. She advances with the wind in favor of the overwhelming inertia of Morena, who in just six years has achieved victory after victory every time there was an appointment with the polls. Sheinbaum’s biggest challenge will, in fact, be to prolong and consolidate the López Obrador phenomenon. Opposite, the opposition has also promoted a woman, Xóchitl Gálvez, who has returned spirits after a long journey through the desert after the overwhelming victory five years ago by López Obrador.

The triumph of the former president of the capital has been marred by the angry reaction of Marcelo Ebrard, who hours before the end of the support count denounced serious irregularities in the poll carried out by Morena and asked for his reinstatement. A couple of streets from the center where the counting of the ballots was proceeding, the ex-chancellor gave an explosive press conference and said that he would not attend the announcement in which the winner of these primaries would be proclaimed. Indeed, in the event where hours later the Morena leadership appeared flanked by all the participants of the inmate, Ebrard’s absence was more than eloquent. A huge sign at the back of the stage that read “United for transformation” was tarnished. The former foreign minister has obtained 25.6% in the survey, as announced. Mirror surveys commissioned from private companies have yielded similar results.

In the internal contest, third place went to former Secretary of the Interior Adán Augusto López, who obtained 10%; Deputy Gerardo Fernández Noroña (from the PT) won 12%; Senator Ricardo Monreal had 6%, and Senator Manuel Velasco (de Verde), 6%. These are the results of the survey carried out by the party.

As planned, Sheinbaum will soon receive the “baton of command” of the leftist movement from the hands of López Obrador, and will go to the presidential elections on June 6, 2024, where he will face PAN senator Xóchitl Gálvez. If things continue by then as they have been up to now, a woman will rule in Mexico for the first time in her history.

Ebrard’s political future is now the great unknown, since the former chancellor has cut ties with the party leadership and has assured that he will not accept consolation prizes or any position in the party. They remain to announce their next steps in political life. The opposition has not stopped winking at him in recent months and perhaps Movimiento Ciudadano is also a possible place of reception for the former Foreign Secretary, after what appears to be an announced break with Morena. By way of containment, the president of the Morenista National Council, Alfonso Durazo, and 22 governors have proclaimed the democracy that, they said, has prevailed throughout the internal process.

Ebrard has described the national president of Morena, Mario Delgado, as a “coward”, while his followers shouted “fraud!” in the hotel where they were concentrated. In his conference, he recounted that in 2011 he settled for a similar internal poll and gave López Obrador the winner — with whom he was then disputing the presidential candidacy — without any problem because, on that occasion, the process was clean. Gerardo Fernández Noroña, another of the applicants who participated in the Morenista intern, admitted in a message this Wednesday that there were problems and inconsistencies in the survey, but assured that they did not represent a significant number to change the final result.

Ebrard’s fright has given thread to the opposition, which has immediately come out to disqualify the Morena process with thick adjectives. “Cheating, violent and fraudulent, a circus and a farce,” PRI leader Alejandro Moreno said in a statement. “They are incapable and inept, they cannot carry out an internal process in peace. They have no moral quality to speak on behalf of the people, when they don’t even respect their own militants.” Moreno was thus cured in health, after he himself withdrew his own candidate, Beatriz Paredes, from the Broad Front contest, and declared PAN senator Xóchitl Gálvez the winner before the results of his polls and primary elections were known. . The gesture brought him numerous criticisms, also from his own.

Morena went ahead of all her political adversaries and the law itself to start the internal process that should lead to the selection of her headliner to replace the charismatic president. For this reason, they had to invent an ambiguous formula that would not penalize them, and they decided that they would not talk about candidates, proposals, or elections, but rather about who would be responsible for leading the party and its project to transform the country in the future. months that follow. It is expected that the official proclamation of the winner will be held on Sunday in an act with the party’s top staff.

The road to this point has not been without external and internal criticism. Sheinbaum will now have to deal with a wounded party and try to put the pieces together to bring it to fruition in the 2024 elections, where they not only aspire to win the presidential election, but also to raise the results that now prevent them from undertaking reforms in the legislature. of greater draft. The possible departure of Ebrard and the anger of his followers do not make this task easy, but the party had already been warned in the last hours. The former foreign minister warned: “We are not going to be silent.”

