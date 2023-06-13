Clauda Sheinbaum during the conference in which she announced her resignation, in Mexico City, this Monday. RAQUEL CUNHA (REUTERS)

The departure of Claudia Sheinbaum from the Executive of Mexico City already has a date: it will be next Friday, June 16. This was announced by the head of the capital’s government in a message made public this Monday, after the National Council of Morena set until June 16 as the deadline for the corcholatas to resign from their public positions. The announcement comes in hectic days for the internal contention of the party of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Sheinbaum seeks to be chosen for the candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections among her classmates, the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López; the chancellor until this Monday, Marcelo Ebrard; and Senator Ricardo Monreal.

“I want to inform you that I have made the decision to separate myself from the position definitively on June 16 of the present, in order to become the first woman in the history of Mexico to lead the destinies of the nation, and to continue with own seal to the great work of transformation initiated by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ”, Sheinbaum said this Monday, accompanied by his entire Cabinet. “I make this decision because I consider that I am the only person who will be in the survey who comes from a scientific career and who at the same time has participated in the fight for the rights of the people of Mexico, democracy, freedoms, social justice and environment, women’s rights since I was 15 years old,” she added.

Morena announced this Sunday that the candidates for the candidacy had less than a week to resign and register to participate in the process. The election of the candidate will be made through a survey with several questions designed to measure the perception of the population about the “attributes” of the characters that participate. The questionnaire will be extended to the entire country, will be open to the public —something that Ebrard insistently requested—, and will be conducted by the party’s Commission of Inquiries, which will carry out the survey between August 28 and September 3. Three days after the end of that period, the final results will be announced.

It is not yet clear who will succeed the head of government in the capital administration. One of the names that has been raised to replace Sheinbaum on an interim basis is the city’s Secretary of Government, Martí Batres. But the Cabinet team is divided. And other names have begun to sound, such as Luz Elena González Escobar, the current Secretary of Finance for the city. As the president has planned this Monday in his morning conference, the replacements for the bottle caps must be defined this week.

