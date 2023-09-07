The choice of who would be the successor to Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the head of the Morena party to face next year’s elections was fraught with controversy. Sheinbaum, former head of the Government of Mexico City and favorite in this contest, defended that the process to define her party’s presidential candidacy was “good”, however, her main internal opponent, former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, asked to repeat it for alleged irregularities. Sheinbaum’s election opens up the possibility of an electoral scenario in which two women face each other for the presidency, after Xóchitl Gálvez was chosen as the opposition candidate.

The former head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, 61, a scientist by training, officially became a presidential candidate. Sheinbaum was always seen as the favorite to represent the Morena party and be the heir to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the June 2024 elections, who enjoys a high popularity rating of more than 65%. A key guarantee for his successor in the face of next year’s elections.

The former president of the capital was “with the spirit of triumph” in her appointment at the World Trade Center in the Mexican capital, where the count of the survey collected from 12,500 citizens in 250 electoral districts throughout the country, gave her as the winner and thus presidential candidate form.

The candidate for the Presidency of Mexico for the ruling party also assured that the internal process of her party “was a good process.”

“It was a good process, where all (the participants) agreed. There were several work tables, all the time, and we all agreed.

A few words that wanted to emphasize all the controversy that has been experienced within the ruling Morena party throughout this day. The team of former Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who aspired to become Mexico’s presidential candidate, denounced alleged “irregularities” in the ballot organized by the ruling party to choose the candidate for the 2024 elections.

Mexico could have a female president for the first time in history

Mexico, the second largest economy in Latin America and closely linked to the United States, could be headed by a woman in 2024, for the first time since its independence in 1821.

This is because after her official designation as a candidate, her biggest rival becomes Xóchitl Gálvez, a senator from the PAN party and who will run in the next elections as leader of the Broad Front coalition, which integrates the bulk of the opposition parties. to Morena and the ruling party, among which are the PAN itself, the PRI and the PRD.

Popular with 60%, outgoing president Andrés Manuel López Obrador cannot run for re-election after a single six-year term, according to the Constitution.

López Obrador boasted that he had not “tipped the scales” in favor of any of the candidates for his succession, unlike his predecessors who designated his successor with a gesture of the finger (the “dedazo”). However, certain sectors of Mexican public opinion affirm that López Obrador was more favorable to Sheinbaum’s candidacy than Ebrard’s.

With a majority in Parliament and in 23 of the 32 Mexican states, his Morena party is the favorite in the upcoming elections.

However, Morena’s unit risks being put to the test with the results on Wednesday. Marcelo Ebrard is “very concerned about the (opinion) survey” that gave Sheinbaum the winner.

Urgent last-minute information: they forcibly prevent our representation from entering the Morena ballot count. How sad . pic.twitter.com/ftmey0kuLT — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) September 6, 2023



With the unfavorable results, Ebrard could leave Morena, according to persistent rumors spread in particular by the Mexican media, and even that he could launch an independent presidential candidacy, something that would be counterproductive to Morena’s interests.

Jokingly, opposition champion Xóchitl Gálvez has already offered him to join her campaign team.

With Reuters, AFP and local media