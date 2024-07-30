The virtual president-elect of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, has reaffirmed her commitment to work together to find truth and justice in the case of the 43 missing students from the Ayotzinapa.

This commitment was expressed during the meeting with the parents of the missing students, as well as with their lawyers and representatives of the United Nations.

Claudia Sheinbaum said she will continue working with the affected families in the next government, holding regular meetings and seeking effective methods to satisfy the demands for truth and justice.

“We agreed to continue meeting, We will not forget the case of Ayotzinapa and that we will continue working with them. And we will find a working method that allows us to do what they are asking for, which is truth, justice and where they are,” Claudia Sheinbaum said.

The Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, also participated in the meeting and emphasized the importance of continued collaboration to clarify the events that occurred in Iguala, Guerrero.

Sheinbaum stressed that, although there may be disagreements on some aspects, the fundamental thing is to move forward together towards the truth.

“We must continue working together. We will agree on some things, and not on others, but the important thing is that we continue to walk together in the truth,” Sheinbaum concluded.

The former head of the Mexico City Government mentioned that they did not define when the next meeting would be.

The parents of the students met earlier with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the National Palace.