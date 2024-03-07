The candidate of the “Let's Keep Making History” coalition, Claudia Sheinbaumexpressed this Thursday in Querétaro his commitment to a Safe Mexico and with well-being opportunities for women.

During his visit to municipality of Pedro Escobedo, At an event commemorating International Women's Day, Sheinbaum emphasized the need to build a future in which women are protected from violence and have access to equal opportunities.

In this sense, he announced the implementation of a new social program aimed at providing economic support to women aged 60 to 64, as well as the creation of Initial Education Centers to promote the professional development and economic autonomy of women.

Sheinbaum, representative of Morena, PT and the Green party, highlighted that these actions are part of the commitment of Mexican Humanism, which seeks to address the needs of those who have historically been marginalized.

“We are going to protect women against the violence they experience, there are several actions, *765, street lighting, laws that protect them; a whole system so that there is never again a feminicide in our country, that there is never again a violent death due to the fact of being women,” she stated.

In this context, the UNAM scientist stressed the importance of continuing the legacy of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and remaining faithful to the service of the people.

In addition to these projects, Sheinbaum presented a series of proposals to strengthen the social and economic infrastructure of the country, including the conservation of social programs, the promotion of passenger trains, the expansion of educational offerings, the guarantee of access to health and decent housing, as well as the improvement of the minimum wage and the right to water.

For her part, the candidate for federal representative, Bárbara Escobedo Luján, highlighted the historical importance of the fourth transformation and Sheinbaum's role as the first woman to aspire to the Presidency of Mexico.

Finally, the candidate for federal deputy, Luis Humberto Fernández Fuentes, recalled the revolutionary legacy of Querétaro and expressed his confidence that the Fourth Transformation will prevail over conservative interests in the region.