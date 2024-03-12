Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, candidate for the Presidency of Mexico for the coalition Let's keep making historyhas presented its ambitious plan to transform Mexico into an educational, scientific and cultural power.

During the presentation of his ''axisEducating, Humanist and Scientific Republic”, Sheinbaum assured that this project will be the fundamental pillar of his government, focusing on achieving a leading country in education, culture and scientific development.

The candidate highlighted the importance of public education as an engine of national developmentemphasizing that without a solid educational foundation, the country's growth potential is limited.

In this sense, Sheinbaum proposes a series of concrete measures, including fair salaries for teachers, scholarships for students and the strengthening of education at all levels, from initial to higher education.

One of the key points of your project is the universalization of upper secondary educationwhich he considers essential to combat violence and improve the living conditions of Mexican families.

In this sense, Sheinbaum commits to creating 300 thousand new spaces for higher level studentsfollowing the successful model implemented during his management as Head of Government in Mexico City.

Furthermore, it highlights the importance of link science with priority sectorsas part of its strategy to solve national problems.

In the words of Juan Ramon de la Fuentecoordinator of the ''Dialogues for Transformation'', this approach will make science an ally in all aspects of government, from sustainable development to improving health and the environment.

Rosaura Ruiz Gutiérrez, responsible for the Education and Science area of ​​''Dialogues for Transformation'', highlighted the importance of collaboration between scientists, teachers and academics to advance towards an innovative and technological Mexico.

In this sense, Roberto Rodríguez, coordinator of the UNAM Higher Education program, emphasized that education is the very center of the country's transformation, facilitating access to other rights and contributing to the construction of the social fabric.

Finally, Viridiana Aydeé León Hernández, rector of the Autonomous University of the State of Morelos, pointed out that Mexico has a unique opportunity to build a promising future, consolidating the university, scientific and social well-being of the entire community.