Claudia Sheinbaumcandidate for the Presidency of Mexico for the Let's Keep Making History Coalition, reiterated her commitment to building a just, fraternal and supportive Republic, but also highlighted the importance of forging a Republic of and for the women of Mexico, based on humanist principles .

In it International Women's Day, Sheinbaum dedicated her speech to indigenous women throughout Mexico, underscoring the need to continue fighting for women's rights, from eliminating the wage gap to access to a life free of violence.

In this context, the Morena candidate and her allies highlighted that her government will prioritize a feminist transformation that guarantees the well-being of women.

Among the notable proposals is the implementation of monthly financial support for more than one million women between 60 and 64 years old, in recognition of their work in caring for the country.

Likewise, it will focus on measures to support mothers, including the creation of Initial Education Centers and the implementation of scholarships for all boys and girls in basic education in public schools.

Sheinbaum emphasized the importance of education in crime prevention and reducing insecurity, promoting the permanence of young people in classrooms as a measure to keep them away from criminal activities.

In addition, he reaffirmed his commitment to increasing salaries, consolidating programs such as the elderly pension and guaranteeing access to public health with medicines and medical personnel.

During her visit to Maravatío, Michoacán, Sheinbaum received the support of indigenous women through a symbolic ritual, in which they expressed their support in the construction of the next stage of the fourth transformation.

Likewise, local political figures, such as Mary Carmen Bernal Martínez and Celeste Ascencio Ortega, highlighted Sheinbaum's inspiring leadership in the fight for women's rights and the continuity of the transformation project initiated by the current federal government.