The son of Julio Scherer, former legal advisor to López Obrador, goes to the Chamber of Deputies for the PVEM

Julio Scherer, the powerful former legal advisor to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, returns to public life in Mexico. He will do so through his first-born son, Julio Javier Scherer Pareyón, who has been nominated to the Chamber of Deputies by the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM), an ally of Morena, the ruling party. The PVEM has given him a preferential multi-member candidacy, the first place in the third electoral district, a position that guarantees him an automatic pass to the federal Congress.

Scherer was the presidential legal advisor for the first three years of López Obrador's six-year term. He left office amid complaints of alleged influence peddling and corruption. The Attorney General's Office initiated an investigation file against him for allegedly having used his position to help the construction company OHL-Aleástica to retain the controversial concession of the Bicentenario Viaduct. The Prosecutor's Office also investigated a close group of Scherer's lawyers for allegations of extortion. According to the accusations, the lawyers used Scherer's name and influence to negotiate benefits in favor of people accused of major corruption cases. The former legal advisor always denied the accusations against him and, after his retirement from public administration, he dedicated himself to his real estate businesses.

Scherer Pareyón, 38, formed the firm Julio & Renata Nueva York, SA de CV, together with his father, in December 2018, a few days after the start of the López Obrador Administration. Elena Castillo García, Scherer's private secretary for two decades, was appointed commissioner of the company.

The political parties have finished refining their lists of candidates for the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. The lists have already been approved by the INE, although the formations will still be able to make substitutions during the next three months of the campaign. In the lists delivered by Morena for the Senate, the name of Alfonso Cepeda, leader of the national teachers union (SNTE), stands out. The Labor Party, another Morena ally, has nominated Jaime Bonilla, former governor of Baja California.