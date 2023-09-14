Claudia Sheinbaum with leaders of Morena, the Green Party and the Labor Party, on September 13 in Mexico City. Daniel Augusto (Cuartoscuro)

When she received the results of the survey that made her de facto In the presidential candidate of Morena, Claudia Sheinbaum declared that there was “no minute to lose” in the campaign for the 2024 election. Immediately, the former head of Government of Mexico City got to work to take advantage of the who will be his strongest rival at the polls, Xóchitl Gálvez, standard bearer of the opposition. The next day, she received from Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico and spiritual leader of the leftist movement, command of the political structure that he created and directed for three decades. Later, the National Council of Morena – the party leadership – closed ranks around the standard-bearer and sealed her investiture. This transfer of power, which has turned Sheinbaum into a kind of ambassador for López Obrador, has had at least two effects. On the one hand, it has served to legitimize his victory in the Morenoist race and, in this way, minimize the accusations of fraud launched by former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who came second in the polls. On the other hand, she has allowed the candidate to take the reins of her own campaign, draw up guidelines, assign positions among her collaborators and distribute strategic assignments.

The first point on Sheinbaum’s political agenda, the most pressing, was to reunite the defeated internal ones and begin the scar operation: listen and accommodate their requests, but also modulate their expectations. Senator Ricardo Monreal, who came in last place in the Morenoist poll, soon declared that he now wanted to be a candidate for the Government of Mexico City, the position that Sheinbaum left to run for president. The former Secretary of the Interior Adán Augusto López, third place in the internal team, disclosed through media reports his intentions to take over the leadership of Morena and relieve Mario Delgado, Sheinbaum’s faithful ally, of that position.

Neither aspiration was fulfilled. Monreal ended up giving up the governorship of the capital, warning that there is a clear favorite for the succession: the head of the local police, Omar García Harfuch. On the other hand, Delgado not only continues as leader of the party, but was also ratified by the National Council last Sunday. Sheinbaum, however, has not left Adán López and Monreal with nothing and has included them in key positions for his campaign. This week he appointed them “political coordinator” and “organization and territorial liaison coordinator”, respectively. Another of the corks Who has received a new assignment is the deputy Gerardo Fernández Noroña, of the Labor Party, who has been appointed spokesperson. The candidate has assured that she will also accommodate Senator Manuel Velasco, of the Green Party, in a place yet to be defined.

Sheinbaum’s political capital has not been enough to include in the scar operation to Ebrard, who has harshly expressed his distance from the candidate and the party leadership. In this dispute between two heavyweights, the former capital president has the unrestricted support of President López Obrador, who on every occasion has stressed that he has already granted his recognition to the former head of Government as the legitimate successor of his political legacy. “I have already finished, I have already handed over the leadership of the transformation movement to Claudia Sheinbaum, who is exceptional, extraordinary, she is a woman with convictions, with principles, honest, and also very prepared,” the president said this Wednesday.

Before the National Council, which brings together more than 300 Morena leaders from all over the country, Sheinbaum dictated mobilization tasks. One of the main campaign bets is to make house-to-house tours and form committees in each electoral section (in Mexico there are around 69,500 sections), a type of grassroots organization implemented by López Obrador himself in the first years of Morena. The committees are essential not only to promote the vote in favor of the candidate, but also to take care of the ballot boxes on election day next year.

Sheinbaum will begin visits to the States this weekend, where he will lead meetings with local party structures. The campaign team plans for her to visit the 32 states between September and November, the month in which the former president must officially register as Morena’s pre-candidate for the presidency. The candidate also signed before the National Council the National Project 2024-2030, the roadmap prepared by Morena intellectuals and that she must govern the public policies of the next Government, if the ruling party wins at the polls.

The candidate met this Wednesday with the federal deputies of Morena and its allies, the Labor Party and the Green Party. The meeting has served to bring the legislators who at the time expressed support for Ebrard to her cause. The standard-bearer assured, in a conference after the meeting, that all members of the ruling bloc were present, including those close to the former chancellor. A source from her war room has told this newspaper that, of the 41 legislators who were active with Ebrard, 11 have already declared their change of side.

Sheinbaum, who has mentioned several times that Ebrard has the doors open for whenever he wants to return, has offered the same treatment to politicians who return to the fold, many of whom aspire to be re-elected as legislators or are aiming for other public positions. “It was what I proposed to them. [en la reunión]. The survey is over, we are moving towards a new process, and I am very glad that everyone has been there, because we are always going to continue calling for unity. As I have said, there is no one left over here, on the contrary, there will be a call for many more people to be part of this great movement of transformation,” said the candidate in a conference.

There are still nine months left until election day, which could be historic if one of the two main contenders—Sheinbaum and Gálvez—reaches the highest public office in Mexico. The scenario can still change radically if the Ebrard factor is taken into account, who, although he has already announced his break with Morena, has not made it clear what his next steps will be towards the 2024 elections. One scenario is that the former chancellor leaves formation and appears on the ballot as a third electoral option. López Obrador has said that, if that were to happen, the opposition would be the most affected, knowing that Ebrard has roots among middle-class voters. Even so, the president and Sheinbaum have asked him not to leave, because, no matter how little it hurts, there is no fracture without bleeding.

