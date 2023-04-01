The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardolooks like a wide favorite of young people in the country to win the 2024 presidential elections, as revealed by a simulation of university voting.

In this democratic exercise known as “University Drill”, more than 93 campuses of autonomous and private universities throughout the country participated, who deposited and introduced the vote in a ballot box.

The names of the four pre-candidates with the highest visibility in Morena were present on the ballot: Claudia Sheinbaum, Marcelo Ebrard, augusto lopez and Ricardo Monreal.

During the experience, young Mexican university students had the opportunity to “simulate” an electoral process, where the so-called “corcholatas” presented themselves as presidential candidates.

Sheinbaum swept elections

Claudia Sheinbaum won the “College Drill” with a sizeable lead; According to the official numbers provided, the votes were as follows:

Claudia Sheinbaum: 27 thousand 980 votes

Marcelo Ebrard: 12 thousand 638

Ricardo Monreal: 4 thousand 224

Adam Augustus: 4 thousand 190

In this democratic exercise, 51,596 voters participated, among whom 1,974 votes were null, placing the capital’s president as the broad favorite to be the candidate of Morena for 2024.