again, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardohead of the Government of Mexico City, has temporarily ‘entrusted’ the command of the country’s capital to Martí Batres and traveled to another state of the Mexican Republic this Saturday, November 12.

Some specialists in the matter address these ‘official as public servant’ trips, as described by the same political and scientific, as part of a “advance presidential campaign” heading to the elections for the presidency of Mexico in 2024.

On this occasion, the brunette and defender of the Fourth Transformation project will travel to the neighboring state of Tlaxcalawhere he will hold an official meeting with the governor Lorraine Cuellar Cisnerosalso a supporter of Morena.

According to information provided by the Head of Government, Sheinbaum will sign the “Exchange Agreement on Good Government Practices” with the Government of Tlaxcala this Saturday at 08:00 a.m. and the event will be broadcast on the official networks of the local authority.

Later, at 11:00 a.m., the Mexican activist and writer will offer a keynote speech entitled “Successful Government Policies” in the Jeroc’s Hall, Tlaxcala de Xicoténcatl, in the Tlaxcala Government building. This event will be broadcast by the accounts officials of Governor Lorena Cuellar.

In recent times, Sheibaum has traveled for similar events to places like Tijuana, Hidalgo, Baja California Sur, Quintana Roo and Veracruz, among others.