Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo formalizes her application as an aspiring coordinator of the Defense Committees of the Fourth Transformation, that is, brunette candidate and the Together We Will Make History Coalition in the 2024 elections.

In a ceremony held on Friday, Claudia Sheinbaum, former head of government of Mexico City, officially presented her registration as an aspirant to coordinate the Committees for the Defense of the Fourth Transformation.

During the event, which was attended by Mario Delgado, national president of Morena, Sheinbaum delivered the required documents to the party’s election commission.

In his speech, Sheinbaum Pardo expressed his willingness to capture the feelings of the nation and affirmed that he will seek to promote the continuity of the Fourth Transformation with his own approach.

The prominent Mexican politician shared her enthusiasm for participating in the process allowed by Morena and stressed that it is the time of women, before reading her written commitment.

Previously, other strong “corcholatas” from Morena were recorded, such as Marcelo Ebrard, Ricardo Monteal and Adán Augusto López.