Claudia Sheinbaum has officially received the certificate that accredits her as a candidate of the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM) for the Presidency of Mexico, as part of the coalition “Let's keep making history”, in which Morena and the Labor Party (PT) are also integrated.

This nomination recognizes her as a fervent defender of the environment, committed to the protection and conservation of the planet during the construction of the second floor of the transformation.

Prominent leaders of the PVEM supported Sheinbaum's candidacy, highlighting his career and commitment to the environmental agenda.

The PVEM senator, Manuel Velasco Coello, emphasized Sheinbaum's conviction in issues such as environmental education, the conservation of natural resources and the fight against pollution.

The national leader of the PVEM, Karen Castrejónhighlighted the environmental achievements achieved during Sheinbaum's term as head of Government of Mexico City, which include the reduction of greenhouse gases and the massive planting of trees.

Carlos Puente, coordinator of the PVEM Parliamentary Group in the Chamber of Deputies, assured that Sheinbaum's commitment to the environment guarantees compliance with the party's environmental promises.

Mariana Boy, Environmental and Territorial Planning Attorney in Mexico City, praised the progress made during the Sheinbaum government, stating that they laid the foundations for more solid environmental care in the city.

Mario Delgado, national leader of Morena, highlighted Sheinbaum's academic training and his ability to convert scientific knowledge into beneficial public policies, such as improving air quality in Mexico City.

Alberto Anaya, leader of the PT, considered Sheinbaum's nomination as a presidential candidate historic, since she would represent the first female president in the history of Mexico.

Gerardo Fernández Noroña, coordinator of Liaison with Civil Organizations, recognized the role of the PVEM in the approval of President López Obrador's constitutional reforms, describing the coalition as the most successful in recent years.