open institution

the UAS received yesterday the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumwho before arriving on Sinaloa soil to give a lecture, He was already openly declaring himself a candidate for Morena’s candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic. The rector of the UAS, Jesús Madueña Molina, was questioned by the media. He said that “all corcholatas” will be welcome at the time they request it.

The passions

The visit of Claudia Sheinbaum, head of Mexico City, to Sinaloa, raised passions inside and outside of Morena in Ahome. The same or more than when the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, came. Those who are with Claudia “idolize” her, and those who are not, well, “cheat” her. What yes, some say, coming with the coat of their positions is mere simulation because the real thing is that they are in the pre-campaign for the presidential candidacy.

The challenge you have

The newly appointed manager of Jumapam, José Manuel Tostado, has a great challenge that he must overcome. The constant complaint of the Mazatlecos are the leaks of sewage and streets and avenues of the city that need an immediate solution, since in some cases they represent a source of contamination for people. Citizens expect the new official to be efficient and empathetic, and not just in the office.

will shake cabinet

The mayor of Guasave said that today he will give a press conference to announce a series of castlings in his cabinet, where he himself announced that there will be three top-level officials who will be relieved and that he even had the names of those who will succeed them ready. , but also other holders of lower hierarchy will also leave. Martín Ahumada said that now he will include morenistas in his government, since he has had them marginalized.

The contribution

The municipal president of Salvador Alvarado, Armando Camacho, presented at the National Municipal Meeting of Successful Policies, three of the actions he has launched to provide better services and greater well-being to the population of Alvarado. He assured that more than 90% of the budget assigned to the municipality is destined for salaries, and despite this, progress has been made in policies that allow a better life system.