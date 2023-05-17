The head of government of Mexico CityClaudia Sheinbaum Pardoreaffirmed its commitment to the development of science and quality public education as fundamental tools to combat the social inequalities that have affected millions of Mexicans for years.

During the “Education and Science in Transformation” forum, Sheinbaum received the support of more than 1,200 teachers, who stressed that the fight for public education and its quality is one of the primary missions of the fourth transformation movement.

This is because through an accessible and excellent education, greater life opportunities can be opened and the desired well-being achieved.

“The right to education is fundamental for the people of Mexico,” stressed the head of government.

In this sense, Sheinbaum emphasized some of the strategies implemented in Mexico City to guarantee access to education. One of the outstanding programs is “Mi Beca Para Empezar”, which benefits all the boys and girls of the capital.

This program has attracted international attention and will be recognized by organizations such as UNICEF, since it provides support not only to students, but also to mothers.

In addition, actions such as free initial education, the “The School is Ours” program and the creation of new educational institutions, such as the University of Health and the Rosario Castellanos Institute of Higher Studies, were highlighted. These initiatives seek to promote democracy, love for education and research not only in Mexico City, but also in other entities of the country.

During the event, Ofelia Angulo Guerrero, Secretary of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation of Mexico City, and Rosaura Ruiz Gutiérrez, Full Professor of the Faculty of Sciences of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, emphasized that the efforts of Claudia Sheinbaum in favor of education and science are essential to build a horizon of hope and transformation in society.

The head of government reaffirmed her commitment to continue working together with teachers and the educational community to strengthen the education system and ensure that more and more young people have access to quality education.

Science and education will be fundamental pillars in the construction of a more equitable and prosperous future for all the inhabitants of Mexico City.