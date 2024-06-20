The repeated profiles stood out this Thursday in the first announcement of six positions in the presidential cabinet of Claudia Sheinbaum, who appointed three secretaries who were in the management of the current president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and two who accompanied her in the Government of Mexico City.

The announcement with the greatest impact was that of the former chancellor Marcelo Ebrard(2018-2023), Sheinbaum’s political rival in the internal contest of the ruling National Regeneration Movement (Morena), and who will now be Secretary of Economy, leading the renegotiation of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T- MEC).

Marcelo Ebrard. Photo:EFE

The current chancellor, Alicia Bárcena, will be the next head of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat)while Juan Ramón de la Fuente, former representative of Mexico at the UN in the López Obrador Government (2019-2023), will replace her in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE).

Sheinbaum also rescued two women from her time as head of Government of Mexico City (2018-2023), among whom stands out Ernestina Godoy, the controversial former attorney general of the capital who will now be the legal advisor to the Presidency.

After his appointment, Ebrard declared that among the responsibilities of the new team is to face a “more protectionist” and “more unstable” world.

“The task is then to overcome those stormy waters with everything we have learned in our lives,” he said.

For his part, De la Fuente told the press that there are “many challenges” on the international agenda but he said he was prepared to “face them, looking above all to the interests of the people of Mexico.”

Mexican Foreign Minister, Alicia Bárcena. Photo:EFE/Presidency of Mexico

What other charges were announced?

While Rosaura Ruiz, former Secretary of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation of Mexico City, will head a new agency created by Sheinbaum: the Secretariat of Science, Humanities, Technologies and Innovation.

The last position announced this Thursday is that of the Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader), which will be headed by Julio Berdegué, former deputy director general and Regional Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) for Latin America. and the Caribbean.

“We are going to advance based on what the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has achieved, with our principles, and advancing shared prosperity, food sovereignty, the sovereignty of our country, economic development with justice,” he stated. Sheinbaum at an event in Mexico City.

These profiles are added to that of the current Secretary of Finance and Public Credit, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, who will remain in office, as announced after winning the June 2 election.

With that, There are three secretaries of López Obrador who will also be under Sheinbaum’s management, in addition to De la Fuente, who did not hold a cabinet-level position.

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Photo:AFP

“I feel very proud, happy, that those who are here today have agreed to be part of our team. They are first-class men and women with experience and who, in addition, are going to help us a lot to meet our objectives over the next six years” , said the next president.

Until now, Sheinbaum, who will take over the 1st. October, has only revealed seven of the profiles of the presidential cabinet, which in Mexico is currently made up of 19 secretaries of State and the Legal Department of the Federal Executive.

The future president indicated that every Thursday she will announce six people.

Key positions are still missing, such as the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), the most important position in the Mexican Government after the presidency, and the Secretariats of Security, Navy and National Defense.

The ruling party is also on track to have supermajorities in the bicameral Congress.