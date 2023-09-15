Claudia Sheinabumwho will be the presidential candidate of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) and its allies, He met this Thursday with Tatiana Clouthier, former Secretary of Economy.

Through their social networks, The former head of Government of Mexico City gave an account of the meeting with whom she was coordinator of the campaign of the now president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“I had a great meeting with @tatianacloutier. A great colleague, intelligent and creative. Happy to meet and always work together for the transformation of our country,” Sheinbaum noted on her official account.

The now national coordinator of the Defense of Transformation also met with Tatiana Clouthier a few days after the Sinaloa native resigned from the Ministry of Economy.

Trade Ebrard for Sheinbaum

Leaders of the Morena, PVEM, PT, Fuerza por México and Nueva Alianza parties in Puebla closed ranks to support Claudia Sheinbaum’s project in 2024.

The five leaders agreed that it is time to put aside differences and join Sheinbaum’s project to guarantee the continuity of the 4T in the country.

Among the local leaders, the Green leader in Puebla, Jaime Natale Uranga, stood out, who in the internal process openly supported Marcelo Ebrard; Now, he declared that it is time to close ranks around the national coordinator of the 4T.

“The spirit of this meeting is to tell Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum that in Puebla we are united, we are strengthened around her and that she has the full support of our leaders, of our militants so that when the electoral process arrives she has the certainty that in Puebla we are united by her and we are going to lead her to continue the transformation in the state of Puebla,” he expressed.

