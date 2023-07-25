Claudia Sheinbaum, candidate for the National Coordination of Transformation met with the Nobel Peace Prize winner and Guatemalan activist, Rigoberta Menchú who recognized the leadership and trajectory of the former head of government From Mexico City.

“I think that women have been born from many, many struggles. And from those struggles, well, some moment reaches a climax. (…) We already know each other, but for me this moment is very special, so I wish you many blessings and much success,” Rigoberta Menchú told Sheinbaum in a video shared by the Morena militant on her social networks.

It should be remembered that brown sheinbaum received the Guatemalan activist when she was still head of Government of CDMX in July 2019, with the aim of promoting various public policies aimed at cultural rescue and recognition of indigenous peoples, strategies that she promoted during her local administration.

“I am here with Rigoberta Menchú, Nobel Peace Prize, a woman who is not only admirable, but endearing. We had met before, but now, it is an honor and pride, and above all, to always listen to your wisdom. Thank you very much, Rigoberta!”, says Sheinbaum Pardo in the video released.

The candidate to title the National Coordination of the Committees for the Defense of the Fourth Transformationcelebrated this Sunday having completed his “first” tour of the 32 entities that make up the Mexican Republic.

With his informative assemblies, Sheinbaum has been in cities, municipalities and towns in Yucatán, Nuevo León, Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Aguascalientes, Zacatecas, Chiapas, Jalisco, Campeche, Tabasco, Veracruz, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Durango, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Baja California Sur, Puebla, Coahuila, Colima.